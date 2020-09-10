A ski pass in Maine, a Big Sky resort, and a breeze-blocking camp stove

Buy your season pass now for Sunday River and Sugarloaf and get ready to hit the slopes. The new Maine Pass, which replaces the New England Pass, will be available for purchase through Oct. 12. Choose from five different options, from the College Silver Maine Pass ($299), which offers college students season-long lift tickets (with 12 blackout dates) and access to discounted Friend Tickets, to the Gold Maine Pass ($1,399), which offers unlimited daily access, 10 discounted Friend Tickets, retail and lodging discounts, and access to Big Sky Resort in Montana, Brighton in Utah, and other Boyne Resorts sister areas. All passes qualify for the Worry-Free Winter Assurance program, which guarantees 150 days of skiing at Sunday River and Sugarloaf, collectively, and the option to roll the pass over to 2021-22 if requested before Dec. 10. Or choose one of the four-day passes (with or without blackout dates) for $279 to $349, good for any four days over the next two ski seasons. www.themainepass.com

Moab, Utah-based World Ride, a nonprofit run by Julie Cornelius, uses donations and proceeds from its movie nights to provide bike libraries for women in communities worldwide, offer skills clinics and retreats to female (and female-identifying) riders, and train women to become mountain bike instructors. Handout

Support women riders worldwide

Attend a women’s mountain bike film festival — virtually — and support an organization that works to get more women on bikes around the world. Moab, Utah-based World Ride, a nonprofit, uses donations and proceeds from its movie nights to provide bike libraries for women in communities worldwide, offer skills clinics and retreats to female (and female-identifying) riders, and train women to become mountain bike instructors (this year, it has supplied four women’s bikes to a community in Guatemala and provided instructor training scholarships to women in Nepal and Iran). World Ride movie nights take place Oct. 15, Nov. 19, and Dec. 17, featuring films from around the world. Have a story to share? Send in your short film — ranging from three to 30 minutes long — by Sept. 30 and it may get screened during the Oct. 15 event and be entered into a film contest. Movie night ticket: suggested $10 donation. www.world-ride.com

This year, World Ride has supplied four women’s bikes to a community in Guatemala and provided instructor training scholarships to women in Nepal and Iran. Handout

A cozy hotel for adventurers

Stay in Big Sky, Mont.’s newest hotel and use it as a base for exploring Yellowstone National Park (one hour’s drive away), skiing or mountain biking at Big Sky Resort, hiking wilderness trails, and fly fishing or rafting on local rivers. The Wilson Hotel, a modern property just steps from downtown, offers 129 guestrooms (each with a fully equipped kitchen), an outdoor swimming pool and hot tub (with grills and fire pits nearby), cruiser bikes for guests’ use, and access to a local grocery delivery service. The current Travel on the Fly package gets you a studio or one-bedroom suite, a $25 gift card for stocking up on fishing supplies, and a $40 discount on a half-day trip with Gallatin River Guides (regularly $310). The Disconnect to Reconnect package includes accommodations in a one- or two-bedroom suite, a $50 gift voucher to Pinky G’s Pizzeria or Toast cafe (the best breakfast place in town), a blanket and picnic basket filled with goodies, and Yellowstone tour discounts. All deals at this Residence Inn by Marriott hotel are good through October and require a two-night minimum stay. Room rates start at $169 per night; packages from $259 per night. thewilsonhotel.com

MSR’s Windburner Stove System makes includes a heat-blocking rim on the bottom of each Windburner pot that helps fend off breezes, keep heat contained, and keep the pot in place as it nests with the compatible stove. Handout

An efficient stove for camping

Don’t let fall weather put a damper on your camping adventures. MSR’s Windburner Stove System makes cooking a breeze by blocking wind from hitting the stove and by incorporating a radiant burner that’s more efficient than open-flame stoves. This clever cooking system includes a heat-blocking rim on the bottom of each Windburner pot that helps fend off breezes, keep heat contained, and keep the pot in place as it nests with the compatible stove. Choose from a stock pot, coffee press pot, solo or two-person pot, or the group combo set, which includes a 2.5-liter sauce pot and an 8-inch skillet. These durable aluminum pots can take a beating in your backpack, while their ceramic-coated surfaces keep your gourmet camp meals from sticking. The MSR stove and propane canister nest inside each pot for easy packing and portability. $149.95 (solo stove system) to $259.95 (group combo set). www.msrgear.com

