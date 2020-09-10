Boston schools and teachers union reach agreement on safety measures for school reopening

The agreement also calls for educators to receive additional training on best practices for remote instruction, an option for educators to teach from home when all students are learning remotely, providing educators with appropriate personal protective equipment, and the ability to bring their own children to work if they can’t find child care.

The Boston Public Schools and the Boston Teachers Union have reached an agreement on reopening schools that includes random weekly COVID-19 testing on union members and establishing a checklist to verify key health and safety measures that will be used to clear schools for reopening, officials announced Thursday.

“We are all excited to start the new school year on September 21 and to safely bring our teachers and students back together for the richness of classroom learning while keeping focus on improved opportunities for engagement and learning remotely,” said Superintendent Brenda Cassellius in a statement, thanking union leadership, the broader BPS community, and Mayor Martin J. Walsh for their efforts to bring about an agreement.

Jessica Tang, the union’s president, also thanked a wide range of folks for their support and efforts, including union members, parents, students, and school administration, and gave special thanks to Walsh.

“We want to thank Mayor Marty Walsh for his involvement in this process and for approaching it in a way that truly puts public health first, for the benefit of students, parents, staff, and the entire community,” Tang said in a statement. “The Mayor was able to really bring everyone together to make sure we had a plan that put the public good at the center of the discussions. The details matter, and together with the Mayor and with BPS, we have made tremendous progress toward establishing conditions that will provide critical supports as we all seek to ensure the best educational experience possible under what are unprecedented conditions.”

Classes in the Boston Public Schools are scheduled to begin on Sept. 21 in cyberspace and the district hopes to start bringing students back into classrooms on Oct. 1, starting with students with the highest needs.





