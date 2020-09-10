Communities plan 9/11 observances

The names of victims from Massachusetts will be read aloud by Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, Attorney General Maura Healey, and Mayor Martin J. Walsh, the fund said.

The Massachusetts 9/11 Fund said the event will be live-streamed, starting at 8:30 a.m. Friday, on its website . Karin Charles, chair of the organization’s family advisory committee, will offer welcoming remarks followed by a flag ceremony and a moment of silence.

Governor Charlie Baker and other state officials are planning to come together Friday at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and a field in rural Pennsylvania to honor victims of the Sept., 11, 2001, attacks.

Polito will also present this year’s Madeline “Amy” Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery, followed by a Massachusetts 9/11 family montage. Walsh and Boston police Commissioner William Gross will lead a wreath-laying ceremony.

Elsewhere, the crew of the USS Constitution is scheduled to commemorate the terrorist attacks aboard the ship on Friday.The ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will be broadcast live for the public on the ship’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ussconstitutionofficial.

The American Red Cross will also hold its annual 9/11 Day of Service blood drive at the Big Night Entertainment Group, Studio B and Music Hall, at 110 Causeway St. from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Red Cross said in a press release. The event is usually held at Fenway Park, but was moved to a different venue this year due to Major League Baseball’s safety protocols.

All donors must make an appointment in order to give blood, pass an additional health screening, and wear a face covering at all times, the Red Cross said. There will be no speaking program this year.

The City of Newton will also live-stream its 9/11 remembrance at 6 p.m. on Friday, Ellen Ishkanian, director of community communications, said in an e-mail.

“It will be a small gathering this year to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines and will be broadcast on Vimeo,” Ishkanian said.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in a statement that the COVID-19 pandemic amplifies the horror of 9/11.

“The angst that surrounds us from today’s deadly pandemic somehow amplifies the horror of Tuesday, September 11, 2001, for me,” Fuller said. "COVID-19 will not let more than fifty people be together in person for this year’s 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony, so join us for a virtual Commemoration Ceremony.

“It will be streamed live with only a small number of us in person honoring the Newtonians killed in the attack 19 years ago as well as the more than 400 firefighters and law enforcement officers lost,” Fuller said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.