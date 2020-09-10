Fall River police chief says he is working to regain community trust in wake of brutality probe

“Obviously as the chief of police its very important - especially the way things are today - that we can do whatever we can to maintain the community’s trust...You can’t be an effective law enforcement agency without the community’s trust,'' he said.

Now, just four months as Fall River’s top cop, Chief Jeffrey Cardoza said Thursday he will use his new authority to review once-secret grand jury testimony as part of a two-pronged effort: Restoring community trust and deciding what internal discipline the two officers should face.

A police brutality probe has impacted four Fall River officers - one is facing 15 criminal charges, a second resigned, and two others are off the street after being immunized from criminal prosecution for filing false use of force reports.

In a unanimous decision this week, the Supreme Judicial Court ruled that top police commanders like Cardoza must be given grand jury testimony - which is usually disclosed only to those directly involved in a case - detailing “dirty deeds” allegedly committed by police officers.

The public, through the police chief, needs to be aware of any illegal activity police officers engage in and police chiefs need the information so they can fashion internal discipline - or launch broader criminal inquiries, the SJC said.

The ruling stemmed from last year’s arrest of a Fall River man during which he was charged with resisting arrest, but his lawyer later found a surveillance video showing he was compliant and was put in handcuffs, according to the SJC and court records.

But one of the officers later assigned to the booking room removed the handcuffs, and the victim was then allegedly physically assaulted by then-Officer Michael Pessoa who now faces 15 criminal charges in Bristol Superior Court, according to the SJC and court records.

Pessoa has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is currently suspended without pay, according to court records and Cardoza.

The three other officers were at the scene; one later resigned. The final two are the ones taken off the street and, according to the SJC, invoked their 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination before a grand jury investigating the 2019 arrest.

They were subsequently granted immunity from prosecution so they can testify against Pessoa at his pending trial, according to the SJC and court records.

Cardoza declined to discuss the three officers, and instead spoke about the other members of the department where he has spent his law enforcement career.

“We have officers here every day who work extremely hard under difficult circumstances such as COVID and things going on across the country...The officers are sometimes insulted,'' he said. "Any trust that we lost we will try to gain that back.”

In the wake of the killing of George Floyd in May allegedly by a Minneapolis police officer while others looked on, Cardoza said his department has rewritten its use of force rules, and now bans choke holds.

And where once officers were verbally urged to stop fellow officers whom they knew to be acting improperly, the department has put that as a mandatory requirement in its written rules and regulations.

Cardoza - who said he favors “guardian versus warrior" - noted Fall River police have been accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, something only 4 percent of the departments nationwide have achieved.

"God forbid we get into this situation again...We are going to do everything we can to make sure it doesn’t happen again,'' Cardoza said of an arrest that triggers a police brutality investigation. “I’ve been pretty open and honest about it, it’s the best way to handle it. Let’s work hard to get back to where we think we belong with the community. I’m really, really concerned about that.”





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.