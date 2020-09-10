Harvard prof wins $3 million prize for work on brain

“One of the beauties of science is teamwork,” Dulac, who is also a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator, said in a statement from Harvard. “All of this work was thought through and performed in very close collaboration with grad students, undergraduates, and postdocs. You never think alone.”

Catherine Dulac won for “deconstructing the complex behavior of parenting to the level of cell-types and their wiring, and demonstrating that the neural circuits governing both male and female-specific parenting behaviors are present in both sexes," the Breakthrough Prize Foundation said in a statement.

A Harvard professor has won a $3 million prize for her work in life sciences.

The Breakthrough Prizes are meant to honor fundamental discoveries in the life sciences, physics, and mathematics that are changing the world. Its founders include Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of Facebook, and Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google.

A total of $18.75 million in prizes was awarded this year to support “scientists working on the biggest and most fundamental questions,” the foundation said.

In addition to six $3 million prizes, the foundation awarded a number of smaller prizes to early-career scientists. Awardees included MIT physics professors Tracy Slatyer and Netta Engelhardt, and MIT math professor Lisa Piccirillo. Nina Holden, an academic who received her doctorate at MIT in 2018, was also an awardee.

Piccirillo, who grew up in Maine and went to Boston College, was awarded for solving the Conway knot problem, which had stumped mathematicians for five decades, while in graduate school at the University of Texas at Austin.





