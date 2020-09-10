Mayor’s task force issues recommendations for Boston police reforms

A 17-page report that Walsh made public Thursday afternoon also calls for the city to increase transparency and accountability within its fledgling police body camera program , as well as refine the city’s use of force policies. The task force also suggested the city adapt better data and record practices “that maximize accountability, transparency and public access to BPD records and data.”

A task force appointed by Mayor Martin J. Walsh is recommending the city create an independent office to investigate police misconduct, as part of a series of broader reforms to the city’s police department, according to the group’s draft report.

At the center of the proposed reforms, the report stated, was a call for the development of “a culture that prioritizes diversity, equity, and community engagement.”

“Bringing about meaningful culture change in an institution requires that the institution itself change,” the report said.

Walsh is expected to discuss the release of the report in a press conference Thursday afternoon outside City Hall.

Walsh commissioned the task force in June and signed on to reforms issued by the Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance to improve inequities confronted by Black and brown youth. The effort coincided with Walsh’s declaration that racism in Boston was a public health threat.

The move followed a series of protests around Boston and the nation seeking to bring attention to repeated police abuses and killings of unarmed Black and brown people, including the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The 11-member task force, chaired by former US Attorney Wayne Budd, suggested reforms in each of the group’s study areas: body camera use; the power of the city’s existing oversight boards; use of force policies; and implicit bias training.

The task force plans to hold a series of public comment and input opportunities over the next two weeks before delivering a final report. Thursday’s draft made clear that the city should view the group’s recommendations as “the floor rather than the ceiling on police reform.”

“The BPD and the city must continue to work with the Boston community to develop additional reforms,” the report stated, saying the roughly two-month period the task force spent on the report was not enough time to draft proper changes.

“It is not enough that the mayor approve the task force’s recommendations and that the BPD pledge to implement them,” the report stated. “The BPD and/or the city must also measure the BPD’s progress and enforce consequences where results are not achieved.”

Several of the recommendations – including the proposed independent accountability office – have been suggested before in Boston. Each stalled, in large part because of strong opposition from the politically powerful police union. But Walsh signaled a renewed effort to embrace change, amid a nationwide social justice movement to hold police systems more transparent and accountable.

“The time for urgent change is now, and I thank the task force members for their in-depth work, and commitment to hold our city to a higher standard,” Walsh said in a statement. “These initial recommendations will guide how we reform Boston’s police force, and strengthen our commitment to community policing.”

He added, “as we finalize this report, we’ll continue to priority the voices of our Black and Brown residents, who are most severely impacted by the racial injustices embedded in our society.”

The report also called on the police department to conduct its own soul-searching analysis of what the department does best and where resources can be shifted to other city agencies that would be better suited to confront community challenges, without creating more layers of bureaucracy. That recommendation appears to be in direct response to community demands to shift police resources toward other more social-service oriented programming, such as job training and mental health support systems, so that people can be directed away from the criminal justice system.

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.