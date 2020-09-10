N.H. man drowns in Lake Winnepesaukee

A 72-year-old man drowned off Bear Island while swimming close to shore in Lake Winnepesaukee in Meredith, New Hampshire State Police said Thursday.
The man lived on the island and was spotted by a relative struggling to swim shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday, State Police said in a statement.
Neighbors helped to retrieve the man from the water. CPR was performed on the man on shore.
The State Police marine unit, the town’s police and fire departments also rendered aid to the man, but he died at the scene, the statement said.
The man was not identified, pending notification of his next of kin. The incident remains under investigation, State Police said.
Advertisement
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.