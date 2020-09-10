Parishioners opposed to closing of Sudbury Catholic church hold 24-hour vigil

“This community has never taken a dime from the archdiocese,” said Cynthia Deysher, 62, a longtime former St. Anselm parishioner and parish council chairwoman who is assisting with the vigil.

Lay leaders said Thursday that the church has a tight-knit, well-organized congregation that not only supports its expenses but also contributes financially to the archdiocese.

SUDBURY — Parishioners at St. Anselm Church have begun a 24-hour vigil to block the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston from closing the church’s doors, arguing it serves a vibrant, self-supporting faith community, while the archdiocese says the church is poorly attended and “hemorrhaging funds.”

“We paid all of our bills. We have no debt,” Deysher continued. “This building . . . was paid for by the people in the pews, maintained by the people in the pews. We give money to the archdiocese for special collections, for the Catholic appeal. We’re not a financial drain on the archdiocese.”

Congregants say the archdiocese recently scuttled a plan to merge St. Anselm with two nearby parishes, announcing that the church will close Oct. 3 and offering no new spiritual home to the congregation. The parishioners say that’s because the valuable Sudbury property would have been conveyed along with them into the new collaborative.

“They haven’t told us where to go, and we think that’s very intentional, because . . . we know by canon law the assets should follow where those parishioners are told to go,” said Jamie Hanson, 57, of Sudbury, a member of the church’s lay leadership team and a parishioner for 22 years.

The congregation went public with their vigil Thursday, after a priest and a deacon from the archdiocese went to the church, requested entry, and became angry when parishioners turned them away, Hanson said.

In a statement, the archdiocese said it had combined St. Anselm, Our Lady of Fatima in Sudbury, and St. Bridget Parish in Maynard in the spring to form the Maynard/Sudbury Catholic Collaborative. But since then it has become clear that “St. Anselm, which has sustained low Mass attendance and is hemorrhaging funds, can no longer be supported by the Archdiocese.”

The archdiocese decided to close St. Anselm “after careful review of several factors that included the viability of keeping the worship site open and the potential impact on the Collaborative as well as financial considerations.”

St. Anselm was previously ordered closed by the archdiocese in 2004, but saved after parishioners launched an earlier vigil, led by Deysher.

The archdiocese reopened the church in 2005 as a chapel of St. George Parish in Framingham. In 2006, Cardinal Sean O’Malley established the church as a rectorate, taking away its territory and dividing it between Our Lady of Fatima and St. George, according to the Boston Pilot, the archdiocese’s newspaper.

Since then, “there have been mounting pastoral and financial issues that have challenged its long-term sustainability,” the archdiocese said.

“It is the desire of the Archdiocese to memorialize the significant pastoral contributions of Saint Anselm for the Catholic community in Sudbury and Framingham and to embrace the mission of the Collaborative through evangelization and worship,” it said.