Photos: Students return to the classroom at Boston’s Catholic schools

Schools in the Boston Archdiocese have opened for in-person learning after registration spiked this summer amid the pandemic.
Most public school districts have announced that students will be learning remotely, at least part time, at the start of the academic year. Boston Public Schools are having all students begin remotely when the year begins on Sept. 21.
But Thomas W. Carroll, superintendent of schools for the archdiocese, said they wanted to offer families both a return to in-person learning and a remote option. Like in public school districts, all families can opt out of in-person learning in Boston Archdiocese schools.
“We agreed with CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics that most kids would be better off in school,” Carroll wrote in an e-mail. “At the same time, we understood and respected that some parents were nervous. That’s why we offer both.”
A Globe photojournalist went inside South Boston Catholic Academy in South Boston on Wednesday to check out the procedures for keeping students and staff safe as they return to the classrooms.
