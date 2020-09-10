fb-pixel

Photos: Students return to the classroom at Boston’s Catholic schools

By Travis Andersen and Felicia Gans Globe Staff,Updated September 10, 2020, 1 hour ago
First grade student Preston Silva wearing his mask in a classroom at South Boston Catholic Academy.
First grade student Preston Silva wearing his mask in a classroom at South Boston Catholic Academy.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Schools in the Boston Archdiocese have opened for in-person learning after registration spiked this summer amid the pandemic.

Most public school districts have announced that students will be learning remotely, at least part time, at the start of the academic year. Boston Public Schools are having all students begin remotely when the year begins on Sept. 21.

But Thomas W. Carroll, superintendent of schools for the archdiocese, said they wanted to offer families both a return to in-person learning and a remote option. Like in public school districts, all families can opt out of in-person learning in Boston Archdiocese schools.

Advertisement

“We agreed with CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics that most kids would be better off in school,” Carroll wrote in an e-mail. “At the same time, we understood and respected that some parents were nervous. That’s why we offer both.”

A Globe photojournalist went inside South Boston Catholic Academy in South Boston on Wednesday to check out the procedures for keeping students and staff safe as they return to the classrooms.

Signs to help students are posted on a classroom entrance at South Boston Catholic Academy.
Signs to help students are posted on a classroom entrance at South Boston Catholic Academy.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
First grade student Patrick Devlin checks to see if it's his turn in the boys' room as others wait their turn. Sanitizer devices seen here are located throughout the school.
First grade student Patrick Devlin checks to see if it's his turn in the boys' room as others wait their turn. Sanitizer devices seen here are located throughout the school.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
First grade teacher Ms. Caroline Gannon dispenses sanitizer to each student before they can enter the classroom.
First grade teacher Ms. Caroline Gannon dispenses sanitizer to each student before they can enter the classroom.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Ms. Jean McCarthy helps John Sheppeck, a first grade student, with math.
Ms. Jean McCarthy helps John Sheppeck, a first grade student, with math.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Ms. Alice Rey, a second grade teacher, sanitizes a student desk for snack time.
Ms. Alice Rey, a second grade teacher, sanitizes a student desk for snack time.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Students in Ms. Caitlin Gibbs' 4th grade classroom are kept in a social-distance set-up with fewer students allowed into the space.
Students in Ms. Caitlin Gibbs' 4th grade classroom are kept in a social-distance set-up with fewer students allowed into the space.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
First grade student Katelyn Conlon with her mask on at her desk.
First grade student Katelyn Conlon with her mask on at her desk.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Brianna Tavares takes a drink of water in her fourth grade class.
Brianna Tavares takes a drink of water in her fourth grade class.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Second grade students take a mask break outside by a table.
Second grade students take a mask break outside by a table.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
A COVID-19 handbook sits by the front entrance. It can be used by teachers next to the Blessed Mary Virgin statue.
A COVID-19 handbook sits by the front entrance. It can be used by teachers next to the Blessed Mary Virgin statue.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Even Snoopy wears a mask at South Boston Catholic Academy.
Even Snoopy wears a mask at South Boston Catholic Academy.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.