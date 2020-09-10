Photos: Students return to the classroom at Boston’s Catholic schools

Schools in the Boston Archdiocese have opened for in-person learning after registration spiked this summer amid the pandemic.

Most public school districts have announced that students will be learning remotely, at least part time, at the start of the academic year. Boston Public Schools are having all students begin remotely when the year begins on Sept. 21.

But Thomas W. Carroll, superintendent of schools for the archdiocese, said they wanted to offer families both a return to in-person learning and a remote option. Like in public school districts, all families can opt out of in-person learning in Boston Archdiocese schools.