A stolen car turns up in the Taunton River

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

At 6:12 p.m. Aug. 22, firefighters from several departments were dispatched to the Summer Street bridge in Middleborough after an overturned car was found in the Taunton River. Members of the Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team searched around and inside the vehicle, which (thankfully) turned out to be empty. Units cleared the scene around 1:30 a.m. after the car was pulled out of the water. Bridgewater police later tweeted that the car was stolen and had “been submerged for several years.”

Advertisement

CAMEO APPEARANCE

At 2:24 a.m. Aug. 19, police received a 911 call reporting that a man had just removed a Nest outdoor security camera from the front porch of a home in Bridgewater. The caller told police the “image was blurry” and it wasn’t clear where the man went. Police later tweeted that a cruiser was sent to check on the situation, and police determined that there was no sketchy man on the porch, and everything appeared to be in order. As it turned out, the suspicious activity that was captured on the surveillance footage was due to “a spider on the camera.”

NO DEAL

At 7 p.m. Aug. 24, a police officer on patrol in Wellesley noticed a Lexus sedan with a license plate that didn’t match the make and model of the vehicle. The officer said when he queried the registration number, he found that it came back to a Toyota, not a Lexus. The officer stopped the Lexus and spoke to the driver, who said he was a car dealer, and when he buys cars at auction, he uses license plates that he has on hand to move them. He was advised that it’s illegal to attach random plates to just any vehicle, and that he needed to obtain dealer license plates. Police said the driver was going to be summonsed to Dedham District Court on charges of attaching the wrong plate to the vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Advertisement

SIBLING RIVALRY

At 1:40 a.m. July 14, Wilmington police heard from a resident of Railroad Avenue who was complaining that his sister was “hiding his gaming console and won’t return it.”

LOOKS CAN BE DECEIVING

Shortly after 8 p.m. Aug. 16, Marblehead police received a call from a woman who reported that there was a man on Ocean Avenue who “opened up a manhole and was peering down it with a flashlight.” According to the log entry, she said he was wearing “all camo” and didn’t look like he was a town employee. But when police drove over they quickly determined that wasn’t the case; it turned out that the man was indeed working for the water and sewer department and he had good reason to be looking down the manhole. “They have been having issues in that area and he was checking it out,” the log entry stated.

A GREEN THUMB ... AND STICKY FINGERS?

At 8:16 a.m. June 24, an employee working at a produce market in Watertown told police she saw a man pick up several potted plants and place them inside a vehicle without paying for them. The same man then went up to the register with three additional plants and paid for those and put them in the same car. When confronted by the staff, the man refused to open the hatchback of his vehicle and promptly left the scene. Police tracked down the alleged plant thief and spoke to him at his home in Newton. The 72-year-old man told police that he didn’t steal any plants. Officers told him that the market wouldn’t pursue any charges if he paid for the merchandise, but he stuck to his story and denied any wrongdoing. Police said the Newton resident was going to be summonsed on shoplifting charges.

Advertisement









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.