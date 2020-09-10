Two more students at Windham High School test positive for COVID-19

Two more students at Windham High School in New Hampshire have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of students who have been infected with the virus up to 18, the school district announced Thursday.

Earlier this week the high school switched to remote learning after several students tested positive for the virus, the Globe reported. Many of the students were athletes, leading the school to suspend athletic practices and tryouts.

The school district will continue with contact tracing efforts and work with families involved to mitigate the spread of the virus, Windham Schools Superintendent Richard P. Langlois said in a statement.