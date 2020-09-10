Two more students at Windham High School test positive for COVID-19

Two more students at Windham High School in New Hampshire have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of students who have been infected with the virus up to 18, the school district announced Thursday.
Earlier this week the high school switched to remote learning after several students tested positive for the virus, the Globe reported. Many of the students were athletes, leading the school to suspend athletic practices and tryouts.
The school district will continue with contact tracing efforts and work with families involved to mitigate the spread of the virus, Windham Schools Superintendent Richard P. Langlois said in a statement.
“I want to remind our community that the individuals that are recovering from this virus are all young adults and our students,” Langlois said. “We have a continued obligation to protect all student’s physical, social, and emotional well-being during this time.”
He added that a social gathering at the center of spread was not linked to a school-related event.
“We know that this is a trying time and we understand that many of our high school students and families are disappointed to start the 2020-21 year remotely,” Langlois said. “However, we need to stay united and be supportive for the students and families that are recovering from this virus.”