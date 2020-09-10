Young people partying blamed for rise in COVID-19 cases in Dedham

Dedham Board of Health Chairwoman Leanne Jasset said two clusters of positive cases have been linked to two recent gatherings of young people in town, one of which was a party attended by high school students.

The increased rate of infections led the state to designate Dedham as “high-risk" for the coronavirus and prompted local officials to postpone students from returning to school in person, according to a joint press release from the Dedham Board of Health and Town Manager Leon Goodwin.

Health officials in Dedham are blaming young people for the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in town.

“While it is believed that these clusters are the cause of the recent rise in positive cases, the increase means that it is imperative for residents to get tested now so health officials will have the best possible understanding of the current COVID-19 situation in our community," she said in the press release.

The state is sending a mobile testing unit to Dedham that should be up and running later this week, and officials are encouraging residents to get tested. Dedham officials are also urging residents to continue to do their part to prevent further transmission of COVID-19 by wearing masks in public, practicing proper hygiene, and avoiding gathering in groups. The press release states that some residents may be contacted by contact tracers, and officials said it’s important that they answer those calls and provide information that can help curb further transmission of the virus.

Dedham school officials said in-person classes previously scheduled for Sept. 21 will be delayed until further notice.

The recent uptick in cases caused by young people partying in Dedham will likely serve as a cautionary tale for other school districts as well.

On Thursday morning Needham Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Gutekanst tweeted out a story about the Dedham’s predicament. “Needham wants in person school to start on September 29th," he wrote. "Let’s not have this happen to us!”

