Mass. reports 363 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 20 new deaths

The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 20 to 8,957, the state Department of Public Health reported Thursday. The number of confirmed cases climbed by 363, bringing the total to 121,759.

The new numbers of cases and deaths were the highest in several days. Since Sunday, for example, the state has reported 10 new deaths or less per day. Governor Charlie Baker noted that this week’s numbers may have been depressed by fewer people getting tested over the holiday weekend.

The seven-day rate of positive tests was at its new low of 0.8 percent after dipping there a day earlier — a metric that was touted by Governor Baker earlier Thursday during a news conference.

The three-day average of deaths from confirmed cases also fell to a new low of eight. At the height of the springtime surge, that number was well over 100 for several days in a row.

State officials also reported that 17,889 more people had been tested for coronavirus, bringing the total to more than 1.9 million. The number of administered tests climbed to more than 2.85 million.

The state also reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 259 people, bringing that total to 115,578.

Meanwhile, the three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients climbed slightly from 329 on Tuesday to 340 on Wednesday. The lowest that metric has been is 302.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity stayed stable at two.

Baker also noted during his news conference that 13 Massachusetts communities are classified as high-risk for COVID-19 spread, according to weekly figures released Wednesday night. Those cities and towns are Chelsea, Everett, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, Revere, Winthrop, Chatham, Dedham, Lynnfield, Methuen, Monson, and New Bedford.

“While we’re pleased that the statewide average of positive COVID tests has continued to fall, we’ve been tracing and tracking cases in communities to understand where the virus is spreading,” Baker said.

The governor noted that 47 communities currently qualify as moderate risk, almost 84 communities qualify as low risk, and a big chunk of communities, 167, have had only five cases or less since mid-August.

“In other words, nearly half of our cities and towns have had a total of five cases or less for the past month,” Baker said, adding that the progress has allowed for Massachusetts to reopen much of its economy and allows for children to return to school.

Travis Andersen of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss