Millinocket, Maine, wedding now connected to 161 coronavirus cases

The number of coronavirus cases believed to be connected to an Aug. 7 wedding in Millinocket has risen by three to 161, the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

Dr. Nirav D. Shah, director of the center, said in a media briefing all three cases were found among residents and staff at the Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Somerset County. Shah had reported 158 cases connected to the wedding in a briefing Tuesday.

A total of 134 people have died in Maine during the coronavirus pandemic, including three who died after contracting coronavirus at the wedding. No new deaths were reported Thursday, continuing a trend of several days.