Nantucket officials investigating after 14 new COVID-19 cases in two days

State data released Wednesday showed that Nantucket had a total of 46 cases of COVID-19, with eight cases in the previous 14 days.

Seven cases were reported Wednesday, and seven people tested positive Thursday at the Nantucket Cottage Hospital drive-through testing site, according to a joint statement from the Nantucket Health Department and the hospital.

Nantucket is investigating whether there is a connection between 14 new cases of the coronavirus confirmed in the town Wednesday and Thursday, officials said.

The hospital and the Health Department are attempting to contact trace those who were infected and to determine whether the new cases are connected, they said.

Officials urged anyone who hears from a contact tracer to cooperate with the investigation.

“This is among the most important tools we have to contain the spread of the virus,” they said.

Officials also urged Nantucket residents to wear face masks, employ physical distancing, avoid large groups, and wash their hands frequently.

“It is critical that this spread be contained so that our high-risk population stays safe and our hospital does not become overwhelmed,” they said.

