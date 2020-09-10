fb-pixel

These photos and videos show the worst of the wildfires in three West Coast states

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated September 10, 2020, 1 hour ago
A plume rose from the Bear Fire as it burned along Lake Oroville in Butte County, Calif.
A plume rose from the Bear Fire as it burned along Lake Oroville in Butte County, Calif.Noah Berger/Associated Press

Wildfires raging across the West Coast have burned a record 2.5 million acres in California, left multiple people dead, wiped out entire communities, and forced hundreds in Oregon and Washington to flee their homes.

A 1-year-old boy died after his family was apparently overrun by flames while trying to escape a fire in northeast Washington, a sheriff told the Associated Press, and one person died in Berry Creek after “attempting to flee their vehicle,” a California highway official told the East Bay Times.

In San Francisco on Wednesday, huge clouds of smoke blocked the sun, creating an eerie-looking red- and orange-tinged sky that loomed over the Bay Area for most of the day and into the evening when the Giants and Mariners played at Oracle Park Wednesday night.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said communities have been “substantially destroyed” and warned the state could see the greatest loss of life and property due to wildfires in state history.

Here are photos and videos that show how devastating the fires have been in California, Oregon, and Washington.

California

Wildfire smoke blanketed San Francisco in darkness and an orange glow.Philip Pacheco/Photographer: Philip Pacheco/Get
A firetruck drove along state Highway 168 while battling the Creek Fire in the Shaver Lake community of Fresno County, Calif.Noah Berger/Associated Press
The Golden Gate Bridge on Wednesday.Frederic Larson/Associated Press
A singed ice machine sat over a burned store during the Bear fire, part of the North Lightning Complex fires, in unincorporated Butte County, Calif.JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
Smoke filled the air in Oakland.Sam Hall/Bloomberg
Flames consumed a home and car as the Bear Fire raged through the Berry Creek area of Butte County, Calif.Noah Berger/Associated Press
A law enforcement officer watched flames launch into the air as fire continued to spread during the Bear fire in Oroville, Calif.JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
A Butte county firefighter doused flames at the Bear fire in Oroville, Calif.JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
Flames surrounded a segment of Lake Oroville.JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
A home was engulfed in flames during the Creek Fire in the Tollhouse area of unincorporated Fresno County, Calif.Josh Edelson/AFP/Photographer: Josh Edelson/AFP v
Flames incinerated a forest as the Creek Fire rapidly expanded near Shaver Lake, Calif.David McNew/Getty
A home was during the "Creek Fire" in the Tollhouse area of unincorporated Fresno County, Calif.JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Oregon

In the two days since the tweet below was published, there are now a total of 35 wildfires burning in Oregon, according to the New York Times.

Catherine Shields, of Silverton, Ore., led her horse Takoda under smoky skies, on the Oregon State Fairgrounds.Andrew Selsky/Associated Press
Under a smoke-filled sky, volunteer Shawn Daley directed traffic into the parking lot of an evacuation center at the Oregon State Fairgrounds, which was crowded with hundreds of cars, pickup trucks, and campers of evacuees, in Salem, Ore.Andrew Selsky/Associated Press
A family arrived with their two dogs and other precious belongings at an evacuation center that has been set up at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem, Ore.Andrew Selsky/Associated Press
The smoke-darkened sky in Salem, Ore. Russ Casler/Associated Press
The Holiday Farm fire was burning in the mountains around McKenzie Bridge, Ore.TYEE BURWELL/AFP via Getty Images
A burned out house was seen after the passing of the Holiday Farm fire in McKenzie Bridge, Ore.TYEE BURWELL/AFP via Getty Images

Washington

Royle Hehr looked for salvageable items at his home in Malden, Wash., two days after a fast moving wildfire swept through the area. Nearly all of the homes and municipal buildings, including the post office and fire department, in the small town of Malden were burned to the ground. Rajah Bose/NYT
A burned out truck in Malden, Wash.Rajah Bose/NYT
Gary Newton looked for salvageable items inside the Mason's Lodge in Malden, Wash.Rajah Bose/NYT
The United States flag was seen through the window of a downtown building that was destroyed when a wildfire swept through Malden, Wash., the day before.Geoff Crimmins/Associated Press
In downtown Malden, Washington, what's left of an old gas station still smoldered.Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review/Associated Press
A house that was destroyed by wildfire is shown in Malden, Wash.Jed Conklin/Associated Press
Tammy DeLozier drank her morning cup of coffee as she sprayed water on her lawn as the Pearl Hill fire encroaches from just south of town near Mansfield, Wash. Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review/Associated Press
A local man ran a tractor to carve out an impromptu fire line as the Pearl Hill fire moved closer to Mansfield.Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Re/Associated Press
A home was destroyed in the Evans Canyon Fire in Naches, Wash.Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic/Associated Press
Elementary school teacher Jesse Freels made a call as the Pearl Hill Fire moved close to Mansfield, Wash. Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Re/Associated Press

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.