These photos and videos show the worst of the wildfires in three West Coast states

Wildfires raging across the West Coast have burned a record 2.5 million acres in California, left multiple people dead, wiped out entire communities, and forced hundreds in Oregon and Washington to flee their homes.

A 1-year-old boy died after his family was apparently overrun by flames while trying to escape a fire in northeast Washington, a sheriff told the Associated Press, and one person died in Berry Creek after “attempting to flee their vehicle,” a California highway official told the East Bay Times.

In San Francisco on Wednesday, huge clouds of smoke blocked the sun, creating an eerie-looking red- and orange-tinged sky that loomed over the Bay Area for most of the day and into the evening when the Giants and Mariners played at Oracle Park Wednesday night.