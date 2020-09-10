These photos and videos show the worst of the wildfires in three West Coast states

Wildfires raging across the West Coast have burned a record 2.5 million acres in California, left multiple people dead, wiped out entire communities, and forced hundreds in Oregon and Washington to flee their homes.
A 1-year-old boy died after his family was apparently overrun by flames while trying to escape a fire in northeast Washington, a sheriff told the Associated Press, and one person died in Berry Creek after “attempting to flee their vehicle,” a California highway official told the East Bay Times.
In San Francisco on Wednesday, huge clouds of smoke blocked the sun, creating an eerie-looking red- and orange-tinged sky that loomed over the Bay Area for most of the day and into the evening when the Giants and Mariners played at Oracle Park Wednesday night.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said communities have been “substantially destroyed” and warned the state could see the greatest loss of life and property due to wildfires in state history.
Here are photos and videos that show how devastating the fires have been in California, Oregon, and Washington.
California
Oregon
Unbelievable sky yesterday on the Oregon Coast at Yaquina Head, with the state’s tallest lighthouse barely visible in the background -- BLM photos: Meredith Matherly #oregonfires #orwx pic.twitter.com/JX5ssNoqvM— BLM Oregon & Washington (@BLMOregon) September 9, 2020
In the two days since the tweet below was published, there are now a total of 35 wildfires burning in Oregon, according to the New York Times.
There are currently 20 large #wildfires burning 476,027 acres in Oregon & Washington. Extreme fire weather continues across the region. We all need to do everything we can to minimize every single spark because, w/these conditions, a spark could easily result in a wildfire. pic.twitter.com/DdyHKqGlOb— Forest Service NW (@ForestServiceNW) September 8, 2020
Fire Update 2/2: Firefighters prioritizing critical life-safety needs during extreme fire conditions on the #RiversideFire near Mt. Hood, OR. Full details: https://t.co/Mo4hjlTzE7 #ClackamasWildfires pic.twitter.com/KSmf8eTETY— Mt. Hood National Forest (@MtHoodNF) September 9, 2020
Fire Update 1/2: #RiversideFire at 40,000ac, 7mi SE of Estacada, OR on the Mt. Hood NF. Full update at https://t.co/Mo4hjlTzE7 #ClackamasWildfires pic.twitter.com/ZAYCfZB4aG— Mt. Hood National Forest (@MtHoodNF) September 9, 2020
These jarring photos from my staff in Oregon show you just how dire the situation is right now. Our state is being pummeled by life-threatening fires and smoke. Entire communities have lost their homes or are prepared to. Ignoring the climate crisis is threatening lives. pic.twitter.com/Yx3mMk19ya— Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) September 9, 2020
Washington
Video from this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/9Cn8oDNFwg— Central Pierce Fire & Rescue (@CentralPierce) September 8, 2020
Helicopters in the area dropping water on the #SumnerGradeFire in #BonneyLake.— BonneyLakePolice PIO (@BLPoliceDept) September 9, 2020
Current evacuation maps have not changed and if you live within the Level 3 area indicated on the map posted last night (and in the next tweet), GO NOW. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/3BIRLeozpg
September 9, 2020
I just escorted a couple up Ehli Hill. Luckily their home remains. SR-410 is still closed till the foreseeable future. Power lines are still too hot for crews to start restoring power. We’re looking at a few days folks. Thanks for all that helped. #oneteamonefight #community pic.twitter.com/phDErLIpsO— Trooper Ryan Burke (@wspd1pio) September 9, 2020
