Wildfires have spread all over the Northwest region of the country with unprecedented speed and ferocity. This map was put together by Chris Ferner, a Wildland Fire Specialist at Esri, an organization that specializes in mapping crises and disasters. It shows hot spots, locations and perimeters of fires, wind data, and red flag warnings. Click and drag the map below to see specific areas, and click on an individual flame icon to learn more about the scope of that fire.