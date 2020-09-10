Broadband providers working to close gaps in connectedness as school starts

The COVID-19 crisis has presented significant challenges for families in Massachusetts, including in the area of online learning for Western Massachusetts students (“Left out of touch with remote learning,” Page A1, Sept. 3). With school restarting, students across the Commonwealth need high-speed Internet service to be successful in their schoolwork, but there are still consumers in 32 Massachusetts communities that have yet to be fully connected.

The Commonwealth has made tremendous progress connecting the unconnected. This work began before the pandemic and has since been expedited. The strong public-private partnerships with the Massachusetts Broadband Institute have helped connect thousands of Massachusetts residents to broadband; each of the 53 communities that were completely or partially unserved at the beginning of 2017 either has a completed, active network or has a dedicated path to broadband build-out. Significantly, these Western Mass. broadband networks offered by members of the New England Cable and Telecommunications Association offer the same gigabit service that is available throughout the rest of Massachusetts.