In first days, Northeastern students are taught a tough lesson

If those who should lead will not take the necessary steps to insist on the simple measures of mask wearing, social distancing, and hand hygiene as essential steps to bring this catastrophe under control, then private institutions will need to take the lead. Thank you, Northeastern, for your courage. I hope others will follow.

Hooray for the administration at Northeastern University for standing up to college students who seem to insist that they must party to attend college and ignore the safety of their classmates, teachers, and communities ( “Northeastern dismisses 11 at party,” Page A1, Sept. 5). As a primary care physician who has lost many patients to the pandemic, I have watched in horror as groups of people of all ages have chosen liberty over life.

Dr. Martin Solomon

Brookline





College is a social experience — surely, Northeastern knows that

To welcome first-year students to campus and then admonish them for socializing in large groups is akin to dropping bread crumbs on a sidewalk and then yelling at the birds as they feed. A few years ago, Frank Bruni wrote a column in The New York Times called “How to Get the Most Out of College,” and emphasized the need of students to build social capital and, as one observer put it, “widen the circle of human beings who know you and care about you.”

Although it is antithetical to the new normal of masks and social distancing, college is and remains a social institution. The 11 first-year students who were dismissed from Northeastern University for partying were behaving in an age-appropriate manner. They were deprived, in an essential way, of the second half of their senior year in high school, and now they have been compelled to forfeit the experience and tuition of their freshman year of college.

The fault lies not with these students but with the university administrators, whose avarice and unduly harsh decision will augur ill for the institution.

Andrew Ginsburg

Southport, Conn.