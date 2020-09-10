At heart of ex-principal’s case: the rights of students with disabilities

The article about Jenna Cramer’s dismissal as principal of the Kilmer K-8 School in West Roxbury (“Ex-BPS principal details pressures,” Metro, Sept. 8) was disheartening but not surprising. Privileged parents have always expended enormous energy to exclude children with disabilities from public school classrooms. It’s an insidious and largely invisible form of discrimination.
The article, however, missed the big picture: that Cramer was targeted, and ultimately terminated from her position, for trying to uphold a decades-old federal law guaranteeing all children a “free appropriate public education.” That education, by law, must be provided in the least-restrictive environment, meaning students with disabilities must be included in mainstream classes whenever and however possible, to the greatest extent possible.
Yet Cramer found herself having to lobby for a practice that should have been embedded in the school system since the 1970s. As reporter James Vaznis writes, “She said she took a variety of steps to build support for inclusion, such as establishing a task force of teachers and parents and providing teacher training.” The implication is that the law had been consistently violated before Cramer got there.
The next article should investigate the extent to which the Boston Public Schools are systematically violating the legal rights of students with disabilities.
Lisa Wesel
Bowdoinham, Maine