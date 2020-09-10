At heart of ex-principal’s case: the rights of students with disabilities

The article about Jenna Cramer’s dismissal as principal of the Kilmer K-8 School in West Roxbury (“Ex-BPS principal details pressures,” Metro, Sept. 8) was disheartening but not surprising. Privileged parents have always expended enormous energy to exclude children with disabilities from public school classrooms. It’s an insidious and largely invisible form of discrimination.

The article, however, missed the big picture: that Cramer was targeted, and ultimately terminated from her position, for trying to uphold a decades-old federal law guaranteeing all children a “free appropriate public education.” That education, by law, must be provided in the least-restrictive environment, meaning students with disabilities must be included in mainstream classes whenever and however possible, to the greatest extent possible.