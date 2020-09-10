A Mainely muddled picture: Trump visibility versus Biden sentiment

Persuading Mainers to discuss their political sentiments in this highly polarized year is akin to getting them to consent to an impromptu tooth extraction.

But when I could coax them into conversation in a dozen Maine cities, towns, or unorganized territories this week, often by agreeing not to use their full names, they either loved Donald Trump or loathed him.

I found a Trump convert or two, people who hadn’t backed the Republican nominee in 2016 but did now. Several others who didn’t vote last time, however, or went third-party, said they would certainly or probably be voting for Democrat Joe Biden to oust Trump this time around.

In Gardiner, the small Kennebec River city that was Edward Arlington Robinson’s Tilbury Town, two women who voted for Trump in 2016 — “I’m almost ashamed to say it,” offered one — declared they won’t again. They, however, didn’t live in that Second District city but rather were residents of the First Congressional District, which is strongly Democratic. Not so the Second District, which encompasses much of central and all of northern Maine, and which Trump carried by 10 percentage points in 2016.

In Maine, winning a congressional district nets a candidate one electoral vote. Two more go to the statewide popular vote winner. Unlikely as it seems, there are scenarios in which Maine’s vast Second District could decide the national election.

Visually, the district looks like strong Republican territory. Trump signs and flags dot front lawns and decorate houses. And yet after a four-day, 430-mile teeth-pulling tour, I came away thinking Trump is far from a Second District shoo-in. Indeed, in my interviews with randomly selected residents, the ratio ran better than three Biden supporters for every two Trump backers.

To be sure, the president has some enthusiastic fans.

In East Millinocket, some 70 miles north of Bangor, Judy Fernald, 72, a retired nurse helping arrange the First Congregational Church’s yard sale for charity, showed me the beautiful stained glass windows former minister Charles Watkins made to memorialize five local boys, one his son, killed after lightning struck an oak they were sheltering under in June 1942. Although she’s an enthusiastic volunteer in her church’s charitable efforts, Fernald is strongly for this pinched-spirited president.

Why? Because, she explains, she is a Republican, she supports a border wall, and believes people should work rather than receive welfare. And because “everything Trump says he is going to do, he does.”

In the central Maine paper company town of Skowhegan, Robin Spears, a Republican leaner, quarter-century Army guy, and Vietnam veteran, is firmly for Trump, despite frowning on the many deferments he got during the Vietnam era.

“He does what he says and doesn’t sugarcoat it,” he said. Spears ruefully allowed that his wife plans to vote for Joe Biden, as do most of his four (grown) children.

Samantha, a thirtysomething shopping at the nearby Hannaford, declared herself “100 percent with Trump” and inalterably opposed to Biden “because I don’t like pedophiles” — whereupon she descended into QAnon nuttiness. Still, she was not the kookiest person I met; that award goes to the fellow who warned me the government has set up detention camps with 100,000 guillotines, the better to reduce the population.

I was sometimes struck by the sharply clashing opinions from rational people who seemed to get along well. At Indian Township, a Passamaquoddy reservation about 20 minutes northwest of Calais, 75-year-old Sonja Dana said she’s for Biden because of his experience and empathy, while Trump “seems to be unable to relate to people of different colors.”

Who else would proffer a political opinion? She recommended 44-year-old Jevon Dore, an IT professional, who described Trump as “the embodiment of the American spirit.”

Further down east, Paula, a retired nurse and registered Democrat from Charlotte, said she voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 but now backs Trump because of the gains in her 401(k).

Yet for everyone I encountered who was strongly for Trump, there were more who were passionately against him.

In Bangor, Karen, a college librarian until she lost nearly all her vision, rues the anger abroad in the land. “He is fueling the division, so I am voting for Biden,” she said.

“The stuff that comes out of his mouth — it’s just complete lies,” said John Darneille, a Millinocket retiree and a Democrat who occasionally votes Republican. Trump’s dishonestly came up repeatedly with voters. Asked why he backed Biden over Trump, Jack, a Millinocket forestry consultant, cited among his reasons “the way Trump lies”

He is a “continuous liar,” declared Wendy, 49, a graphics-and-decals business owner from Perry, which because of its location on the 45th parallel, boasts of being halfway between the Equator and the North Pole. A nonvoter in 2016, she’ll back Biden or a third-party candidate; either way, with Maine’s ranked-choice voting, her vote will probably wind up counting for Biden.

In Eastport, the nation’s easternmost city, independent Greg Golding, 62, a bed-and-breakfast operator until the pandemic, said he voted for Jill Stein in 2016 but will go Biden this time, driven by disgust at Trump.

After wending my way along a rural Penobscot County highway where Trump signs could have been a fall crop, I stopped at a garage sale and chatted with Mayland, a former paper-mill worker now selling pelts, knives, shotguns, and ammunition — and was surprised to learn the 84-year-old supports Biden.

“The Democrats helped the unions and got wages up,” he explained.

Now, it’s possible that Trump supporters are simply less willing to talk to journalists. Yet a July poll of likely Maine voters by Colby College showed Biden with a slight lead — 45 percent to 42 percent — in the second district. In a February Colby poll, Trump led a generic Democrat 41 percent to 31 percent.

Two months will tell, but it’s encouraging to think many commonsensical Mainers seem to have taken Trump’s measure — and found it sadly lacking.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh