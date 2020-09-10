Home of the Week: Weston contemporary thinks outside the box

Year built: 2013

Simone Habermeyer is a Massachusetts resident by way of Brazil and Switzerland who was a major influence on the design of the six-year-old home she and her husband, Stephan, are preparing to leave for an empty nest elsewhere.

“When we moved to here, to the US, first we had this house that was very Colonial, very dark,” Simone Habermeyer said. “My husband is German, so as you are aware, interior design and architecture [there] is very modern, very contemporary. The concept that we had was that we wanted to have a contemporary house.”

The result is a 9,280-square-foot home with Western red cedar shingles on the exterior and an interior that emphasizes open spaces, delights with cantilevered stairs, and connects the house to the woodsy 1.8-acre surroundings via floor-to-ceiling windows. The home was designed by LDa Architecture & Interiors and built by Denali Construction Corp.

There are multiple entry points — from the four-car garage into a mudroom with a half bath, for example — but the best way inside is through the wide pivoting Corten steel door to the left of center on the front of the house. It opens to a home where the ceilings are more than 9 feet high on the first floor and the flooring is white oak. Ahead is that floating stairway with oak risers and treads that ascend from a base of three marble steps. To the left is a half bath and then an office with built-ins, a thoroughly modern chandelier, and tall corner windows looking out to the front yard.

The office is next to a living room with modern, clean lines. The space offers floor-to-ceiling windows, recessed lighting, picture lights, and a wood-burning fireplace built into a wall of wide, horizontal marble lines that draw the eye.

To the right of the entrance hall is a dining room with pocket doors that can create a private silo in a house more than large enough to have multiple simultaneous social gatherings. The room ends — as do all of the spaces anchored to the rear of the home — in floor-to-ceiling windows. Two black and gold pendant lights shaped like bowls add to the elegance of the space.

Dinner is prepared in the adjoining rooms: A butler’s pantry with a sink, cabinets, and wine cooler serves as the entryway to an eat-in kitchen that bears no resemblance to the Habermeyers' dark Colonial. Bianco Rhino marble with a leathered finish tops a wood island with a sink and seating. The white, glossy cabinets have stainless-steel counters, and one set has pocket doors so you can hide the mess when you are entertaining. The space boasts wide windows overlooking the backyard; a pantry; and a suite of high-end appliances that also comes with a plate and cup warmer, induction cooktop, built-in coffee maker, and steam oven. A dining area with a black chalkboard wall, lighting of various shapes and sizes, and vertical textured wallpaper lend coziness and charm to the space.

The kitchen is open to the family room, where a gas fireplace with a Corten steel surround competes for attention with the view out expansive windows: a Gunite pool, a tumbled white marble patio, a hot tub, and a turf sports court. The mudroom, with its accompanying half bath, is on the right side of the house by the garage, which is two bays wide but two deep.

Back in the entrance hall, that marvelous stairwell leads to the top level, which holds the owner suite — three large rooms that account for roughly a third of this level — a bedroom with an en-suite bath, and two bedrooms that share a Jack-and-Jill bath.

The owner suite bedroom has a fireplace, a gas burner built into a white marble wall. There are views of the backyard from the windows that form a corner of the room.

Entrance to the owner bath is via a dressing room with a coffered ceiling, glass-fronted cabinets, recessed and shelf lighting, and a modern light fixture. The adjoining white marble bath has a waterfall chandelier that hangs over the deep oval soaking tub. The space also features a double vanity topped with marble and a shower the size of a small office, with multiple heads, glass walls, lighting, a white porcelain tile surround and base, and a mosaic tile inlay.

The three other bedrooms on this level are similarly sized. One bedroom comes with an en-suite bath that boasts a soaking tub, polished zebra marble tiles on the floor and in the shower, white matte horizon stone parquet tiles on the wall, and a single vanity topped with a white custom Corian counter. The final two bedrooms on this level share a Jack-and-Jill bath with a soaking tub; a separate shower; a vanity with a custom wood cabinet, a trough sink, and a white custom Corian counter; and a floor of silver polished travertine tiles.

The fifth bedroom is on the lower level and comes with a wood-grain porcelain tile floor and a bath that has a shower with matte green/white glass walls and a pebble tile base, as well as an expansive wood vanity.

The lower level keeps with the main design concept for this home: It is a place to entertain and connected to its surroundings. It offers a game room with tile flooring, a fireplace, a wine room with a cork floor, a full bath with a shower, a changing room, a cedar closet, a laundry room, and an exercise room with a rubber mat floor.

And, of course, there is also ready access to the backyard and heated pool, which is 40-by-15 feet and surrounded by tumbled white marble pavers, a black glass mosaic border, and an ipe deck. The pool has an automatic winter cover and lighting.

Speaking of winter, the entire house has flooring with radiant heat, as well as a smart-home system to control the heating, cooling, lights, music, television, game stations, security, and access via app.

Diane Chaplin and Avery Chaplin of Chaplin Partners at Compass have the listing.

Take a video tour.

