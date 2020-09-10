Room to Love: Open seating

To add character and function to this new construction in Bedford, Jamie Keskin designed a built-in banquette in a corner of the great room. “We created a defined, intimate area that is open to the kitchen where the family can eat everyday meals,” Keskin said. “The L-shaped bench provides ample seating with storage underneath.” The cushion is made from worry-free indoor/outdoor fabric, and the mix of throw pillows lends an eclectic vibe.

Black-and-white family photos with large white mats from CB2 offset the rich colors and patterns of the throw pillows, while the classic brass frames add warmth, as does the woven wood shade.

THE LIGHTING

The oversize Visual Comfort “Morris” lantern makes a statement without blocking the top of the room. The family’s existing floor lamp worked perfectly with Keskin’s scheme.

THE TABLE AND THE CHAIRS

The oval-shaped, reclaimed wood pedestal table by Four Hands grounds the eating area with its dark color and earthy feel and accommodates many. The Wishbone-style chairs practically disappear and are the perfect size and shape for booster seats.

THE LOUNGE CHAIRS

Velvet lounge chairs from Article are simultaneously cozy and chic. The metal frames keep the room feeling airy and tie to the other gold-toned elements in the space. “Each piece can stand on its own, but when paired with others, they don’t scream 'too much,’ ” Keskin said.

