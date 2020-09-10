Bobby Dalbec powers Red Sox past Rays

Margot advanced to third on a wild pitch, but Barnes struck out Austin Meadows to end the game. The Sox struck out 17 Rays batters and improved to 16-29 on the season.

After walking Joey Wendle to begin the top of the ninth inning, Sox closer Matt Barnes elicited a fielder’s choice from Manuel Margot, getting the lead runner in Wendle. Margot stole second with one out in the inning, but Barnes struck out Yoshi Tsutsugo.

Rookie Bobby Dalbec homered for the fifth straight game, and for the sixth time in just 10 major league games, and the Red Sox escaped with a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Some other observations from the game:

▪ Red Sox starter Mike Kickham did a solid job of keeping the Rays off-balance. The lefthander doesn’t throw hard, instead relying on finesse to get hitters out.

He showed that in this outing, fanning a career-high eight in his four innings. Kickham used his slider 51 percent of the time, tossing it 33 times in 65 pitches. It proved to be his most successful pitch, and he struck out five using it.

The Rays entered the series opener hitting just .192 this month, and that pretty much continued against Kickham. But he did run into some trouble in the fourth inning, hanging a slider to Hunter Renfroe, and then a curveball to Brandon Lowe, for home runs.

▪ Rafael Devers is just that great of a hitter. If you took into account a 162-game season, Devers would be on pace for an OPS over .850, as well as 35 homers. Devers hit a two-run homer in the third inning off Rays starter Josh Fleming. It was Devers’s fourth homer in four games and his 10th of the season, tying him with Xander Bogaerts for the team lead.

Devers entered the game hot, posting a .333 batting average to go along with a 1.145 OPS and a .412 on-base percentage this month. In the last game of the series against the Phillies on Tuesday, Devers did a good job of using all fields, belting a homer with an exit velocity of 116.5 miles per hour to right field, and then another long ball to left-center.

Devers’s homer on Thursday night went to right, with an exit velocity of 102.3 m.p.h. Devers finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs.

▪ Dalbec’s homer came in the fifth against Fleming, a solo shot to right field that gave the Sox a 3-2 lead. Dalbec became just the fifth player in history to hit six home runs in their first 10 major league games.

Dalbec also became just the sixth Red Sox player to homer in five consecutive games, joining Ted Williams, Jose Canseco, Jimmie Foxx, George Scott, and Dick Stuart.

