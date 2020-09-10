Cam Newton reflects on his journey to becoming first Black quarterback to start season opener for Patriots

No Black quarterback had been drafted No. 1 overall before Newton’s hometown Atlanta Falcons selected Vick in 2001. Vick broke another barrier when he became the first Black quarterback to start for the Falcons, but as the full “Michael Vick Experience” took shape, his otherworldly speed and arm strength re-imagined what the quarterback position could look like and he became the model for dual-threat quarterbacks who star in the NFL nearly two decades after his arrival.

When Cam Newton was a 12 years old growing up in Atlanta, barely old enough to grasp the historical context, he knew Michael Vick was living proof of a goal Newton could possibly reach.

“Man, listen, and I say this proudly, when I grew up in Atlanta, Michael Vick was my hero,” Newton said." Still to this day, Michael Vick is my hero. I’m not too proud to say it."

The lineage of Black quarterbacks — from Marlin Briscoe and Joe Gilliam to Randall Cunningham and Warren Moon to Vick and Vince Young — left an impression on Newton.

“Vince Young was my hero,” Newton said. “Randall Cunningham was a person that I knew, I didn’t get to really see him play growing up, but those types of athletes. Donovan McNabb. African-American quarterbacks. Seeing those guys play, it’s the main reason I have this opportunity now.”

For reasons close to him and reasons that meet at the intersection of sports and society, the significance of going into Week 1 as the Patriots starting quarterback isn’t lost on Newton.

Newton will be just the second Black quarterback to start a game in the franchise’s 60-year history. He will be the first to start a season opener.

“It’s a big deal. It’s really a big deal,” Newton said. “I understand who I am, I understand being an African-American in this time, we have to be stronger and sticking with each other more than ever now. This is a great feat to achieve but at the end of the day we have to make sure we’re using our platform for positive reasons, and that’s what I want to do. I want to prove to people that there’s more to a person than what you see on the outer level.”

Newton is one of four Black quarterbacks to earn NFL MVP honors. Before Newton won it in 2015, only Steve McNair had achieved the feat. Since then, three of the past five winners have been Black.

Being in the position to lead a team again after losing a chunk of his prime due to a Lisfranc fracture and being released by the Carolina Panthers in March allowed Newton to look at his new situation not only with pride, but also gratitude and perspective.

“I’m a person who got second and third and fourth chances in my life and yet through it all it should always be about what that person’s about, not what that person looks like,” he said. “And as long as I have this opportunity to impact and empower the community, whether it’s the Black community, whether it’s the white community, it doesn’t matter what community it may be, I just want to do my part as a good Samaritan on earth.”

Until 2016, the Patriots were one of just two teams in the NFL that had not started a Black quarterback. That changed when Jacoby Brissett started for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo.

When Newton signed his one-year deal with the Patriots in July, defensive back Devin McCourty said he immediately thought about what it meant for the franchise. He thought about his nephew being able to watch the Patriots with Newton as one of its captains.

“He’s 4 now and he looks at different quarterbacks and sees things,” McCourty said. "I think of other young Black kids and growing up with the mind-set of when you were in Pop Warner and things like that, a lot of kids had to be running backs or receivers. It was never thought of really to be a quarterback or if he was a quarterback I feel like you were more told to run.

“Obviously with Cam being here — and I didn’t even know that — but to be the second Black quarterback to be out there as a starter and the first for opening week, I think it is an honor. It is something that none of us should take lightly because of the history of our country and different things that have happened.”

Newton said he also thought about his children being able to see him the way he saw Vick.

“They’re not at an age right now where their expectations are high or they know who their dad is or what their dad does, it’s sooner or later when they get to that age and they’re well hip to understanding who your dad is and how he did certain things. I want them to know I did it the right way,” he said. “I was myself throughout the whole time, I did right by people, I was good to people, I was a respectful young man, and through it all I think I just love that and want to make the most of it.”

As significant as it may be to extend that lineage, Newton is grateful to be a starting quarterback again.

“I keep saying it but I can’t stress it enough, and this is coming from a person like listen, two or three months ago I was questioning a lot of things,” he said. "Right now, as I’m looking up at Gillette and the iconic logo for the Patriots like, how can I lose? You know what I’m saying?

“I was at my house working out every single day just for a moment, and God’s put me in this position that I will not take for granted. I pray countless nights, I meditated countless days, I had so much counsel from my supporting cast, from friends, family, loved ones who were like ‘man, keep going, keep going.’ I couldn’t go to the grocery store, I couldn’t pick my kids up from daycare without people saying something.”

If there’s any weight on his shoulders, whether it’s to prove he’s can still play at an MVP level or to follow the legendary career Tom Brady built in New England, Newton said he doesn’t feel it.

“That’s not pressure to me,” he said. "Pressure is when you’re looking at your children and you’re saying you’re 31 and you don’t know — you’re not ready to retire but nobody is calling your phone. That’s pressure. When you don’t have control of your destiny.

"So for me, I’m elated, I’m excited, I’m all that and a bag of chips because I knew that if God didn’t show favor over me, man, who knows where I’d be right now. And yet through it all, I’m going to smile through it because I’m going to love this whole moment. I just got rewarded another chance and I’ve got to do right by it.

“I’ve got to do right by this opportunity, I’ve got to do right by my community, I’ve got to do right by my children, I’ve got to do right by the Black man that sees me that I’ll never meet, but I’ve also got to do right by the white man that sees me that I’ll never meet to but looks up to me and thinks so highly of me. So throughout it all man, that’s me, and I’m going to make the most of it.”

Gilmore on injury report

Stephon Gilmore was a surprise addition to the Patriots injury report with a hamstring issue that kept him limited at Thursday’s practice. Gilmore, the reigning defensive player of the year, is expected to battle receiver DeVante Parker (also limited with hamstring injury) in one of the more intriguing matchups of Sunday’s opener against the Dolphins. Rookie tight end Dalton Keene (neck) was the only other addition to the report. Receivers Julian Edelman (knee) and Gunner Olszewski (foot) and linebacker Cassh Maluia (knee) also were limited. Defensive end Chase Winovich (shoulder) was upgraded to full participant.

Cajuste put on IR

The Patriots made a move on the offensive line, placing tackle Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve. He was the lone Patriot to miss the shells and sweats practice. He is eligible to return in three weeks. Cajuste, a third-round draft pick (101st overall) in 2019, has yet to play a game for the Patriots … The Patriots had ex-Bills and XFL kicker/punter Austin Rehkow in for a workout, according to the Houston Chronicle. The Patriots also tried out offensive tackle Caleb Benenoch, who was briefly with the club in 2019.

Jim McBride of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.