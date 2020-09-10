Coach Brad Stevens needs to work harder and more often on the referees

The report revealed that Celtics guard Kemba Walker was fouled on his way to the basket in the waning moments of regulation in the 125-122 loss. There was no call. The report also revealed that Toronto guard Norman Powell traveled on his way to getting a block call on Walker that resulted in Toronto’s go-ahead free throws in the first overtime.

ORLANDO — When the NBA released its two-minute report Thursday, an evaluation of all referees calls in the final two minutes of close games, there were two plays that were especially disturbing to Celtics' fans in the Game 6 report of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Advertisement

The video of that play shows Powell dragging his pivot foot before taking the drive. After the foul was call, Jayson Tatum, who was feet from Walker and watched Powell drive, called for coach Brad Stevens to challenge the call. Now it’s uncertain whether Tatum wanted Stevens to review whether Walker was actually charged into or Powell traveled is uncertain, but Stevens did not call for a review. He wanted to keep his timeouts.

Coaches who challenge plays and lose the review get docked a timeout. Stevens is thrifty about his timeouts but that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t use a challenge, especially when it could result in a change in momentum or a reversed call.

Toronto coach Nick Nurse seemingly gets four reviews per game instead of the maximum one but he has been effective in his challenges. Nurse challenged what appeared to be an obvious foul call on OG Anunoby on Celtics center Daniel Theis under the basket with the Celtics leading, 110-108, with 3:07 left in the second overtime.

Theis could have received two free throws and a chance to put the Celtics up 4 points. Instead a jump ball was called and the Raptors received possession. The Raptors would tie the game at 110 on Powell’s free throws and eventually win the game.

Advertisement

Stevens didn’t use a challenge in Game 6 and while he is thinking rationally about saving his timeouts, these aren’t rational times. Stevens has been burned by the challenge system several times, convinced he was correct on a call only to have the review upheld, so his apprehension is understandable, but Stevens is going to have to trust his players — perhaps not Marcus Smart as much, who thinks everything should be reviewed.

The Raptors are using every ploy in the hoop handbook to stay in the series. Kyle Lowry is calling for a review after every play with contact. Nurse is roaming the sidelines like Bobby Knight and he got into Tatum’s sight line for an errant pass that soared out of bounds because Nurse was standing with his feet on the sideline strip near the 3-point corner.

Stevens coaches calmly and the mature way, but he is going to have to fight for his team more often, especially in Friday’s Game 7.

“Nick’s a great coach and I think each person has to do it their own (way),” Stevens said. "If I think something’s worth challenging, I’ll challenge it. But I think obviously (the Theis reversal) was a big play and the risk of that is if it doesn’t work out, you lose one of those two timeouts you have at the end of the game. It was a good call to challenge it and he’s made a lot of good calls. He’s a really good coach.

Advertisement

“But I’m not going to do things for the sake of doing it. I’m going to do it if I think it’s right for us. My job is not to react emotionally to somebody else. It’s to make sure I’m focused on our team.”

Stevens does need to work the officials more. The two-minute report showed they missed two critical calls that could have given the Celtics an advantage, especially the Walker drive. The Celtics players are getting fed up with the act of the Toronto bench. During Jaylen Brown’s free throws with 18.9 seconds left in the first overtime, the Raptors bench was screaming at Brown as he attempted the shots.

One Raptors coach or player resorted to using a Little League tactic of saying, “Hey batter batter. Hey batter batter. Swing!” Brown said the coaching staff should conduct itself as adults and Nurse has certainly challenged the book on coaching etiquette. He works the officials relentlessly. Stevens doesn’t. Nurse said Tatum got helped out by officials in Game 2 and avoided a fine. Finally Nurse strolled the sideline and put himself in the vision line of Tatum, who threw a pass directly to him for a critical turnover.

The league said that Nurse was allowed to stand in that spot. But again, it goes against coaching etiquette. That’s not to say Stevens needs to be like Nurse but the Celtics are going to have to work the officials, use their challenges and use all their advantages to win Game 7.

Advertisement

The Celtics have proven to be the more talented team but the Raptors have received most of the breaks, which is why this series is tied. Nurse realizes he is facing a team with more offensive potency and versatility and he’s going to fight for every call. Stevens doesn’t have to change his ways, but he does have to understand that this is a situation where he has to use all of his tactics and fight for advantages and edges.

If not, the Celtics will lose and be sent home with the upmost class.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.