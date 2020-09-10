fb-pixel
Dolphins say they won’t take the field for the national anthem vs. Patriots on Sunday

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated September 10, 2020, 1 hour ago
Former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy was one of several Dolphins' players in the social media video.CHARLES TRAINOR JR/Associated Press

The Dolphins' players released a video on social media Thursday evening saying they won’t be on the field for the anthem.

The players say they are angry with the “fluff and empty gestures” by the NFL. Several players – including former Patriots Kyle Van Noy and Ted Karras – take the league to task and stating their intentions when it comes to the planned pregame in the video.

Miami plays at New England in Sunday’s opener. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

