Dolphins say they won’t take the field for the national anthem vs. Patriots on Sunday

The Dolphins' players released a video on social media Thursday evening saying they won’t be on the field for the anthem.
The players say they are angry with the “fluff and empty gestures” by the NFL. Several players – including former Patriots Kyle Van Noy and Ted Karras – take the league to task and stating their intentions when it comes to the planned pregame in the video.
BREAKING NEWS: The@MiamiDolphins players will stay inside for both national anthems. They express their discontentment with what they call “fluff and empty gestures” by the @NFL pic.twitter.com/ghUktHhPt9— Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) September 10, 2020
Miami plays at New England in Sunday’s opener. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.