Five things the Celtics should do to win Game 7

The Celtics and Raptors will play Friday night in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Here are five keys to the game.

The Raptors used a box-and-one defense on Walker for much of the first half of Game 6. It was effective in slowing down Walker, but it was hardly crushing for the Celtics, as they sprayed the ball around and found open shooters thanks to Toronto’s uneven floor spacing. The problem for the Celtics was that even when Toronto mostly abandoned the tactic in the second half, it appeared that the damage to Walker’s rhythm had already been done.

He had one of his worst games as a Celtic, finishing with just 5 points on 2-of-11 shooting in 52 minutes. He had a measly usage rate of 12.5 percent, far below his regular season average of 22.2. Even though Boston found ways around the box-and-one, the impact it had on Walker and the result of the game will probably get Toronto to throw it at the Celtics again on Friday. If it does, Walker cannot force the action.

But the Celtics should do all they can to help Walker create space in pick-and-roll actions early in the game to establish his presence and confidence.

“I’ve got to find a way to help my teammates more,” Walker said. “I’ve got to be better for my teammates.”

Be prepared for more small ball

The Celtics played their starters for all of the fourth quarter and both overtimes. The Raptors mostly stuck with the same five-man group — aside from four minutes from Serge Ibaka — but it was a somewhat unusual one.

Guard Normal Powell was on the floor in place of center Marc Gasol. Powell had the freshest legs of anyone on the court because he had not played as much earlier in the game, and he was incredibly effective during this late-game stint, pouring in a game-high 15 points.

But Powell’s presence was probably even more important on the defensive end. The Celtics' quick ball-handlers have exploited Gasol and Ibaka in pick-and-rolls during this series, particularly Walker. With this small, switchable and athletic group, life is more difficult for Boston’s guards.

The Celtics, of course, have a considerable size advantage in this matchup, and did well to feed Daniel Theis with lobs late in the game. He had 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting after the third quarter. Theis is never really considered a primary offensive option, but when the Raptors deploy this lineup again — and they will — he will have to make them pay. Boston could also answer with Brad Wanamaker, who has been quietly effective in this series.

Win a third quarter

Focusing on specific quarters is often a flimsy exercise, mostly because it’s a bit fluky. Nevertheless, the Celtics have now lost all six third quarters in this series. They were outscored, 33-25, in Game 6, mostly because Fred VanVleet and Gasol caught fire from beyond the arc after sleepy starts. Coach Brad Stevens said there is an issue with the way his team is coming out of halftime.

“They’re playing with more force in the first six minutes of that quarter,” he said.

Marcus Smart is probably the one Stevens should turn to for a rise in the intensity level.

More Smart on Lowry

The Celtics would love it if Smart could guard everyone at once, and even though it sometimes seems like he is, that’s not exactly a sustainable strategy. He has, however, had success defending Raptors star Kyle Lowry. In a total of 14 minutes, 56 seconds matched up against each other over the last three games, Lowry has totaled just 3 points on 1-of-3 shooting. Smart was on Lowry for 7:08 of the double-overtime thriller. The Celtics should ensure that they stick Smart on Lowry for as many possessions as possible. In addition to slowing him down, Smart is also capable of needling and flailing around Lowry just enough to get him in foul trouble. The problem is that Lowry is one of Smart’s few peers in that category.

Lock in

There has been plenty of complaining and grumbling from both sides during this series, but it never does much good. The Celtics, particularly Smart and Jayson Tatum, sometimes let their emotions get the better of them in tense games. The Raptors have championship mettle and will be ready to pounce if Boston’s players allow distractions.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.

