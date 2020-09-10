Game 45: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

After a day off, the Red Sox are back at it. On Thursday, they open a four-game series with the Rays at Tampa Bay. Mike Kickham is scheduled to be on the mound for the Sox.

Pitching: LHP Mike Kickham (1-0, 5.40 ERA)

RAYS (28-15): TBA

Pitching: LHP Josh Fleming (3-0, 3.52 ERA)

Time: 6:40 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Fleming: Has not faced any Boston batters

Rays vs. Kickham: Has not faced any Tampa Bay batters

Stat of the day: The Sox are 1-5 against the Rays this season and have been outscored by 19 runs.

Notes: Kickham is scheduled to make his first start in the majors since July 1, 2013, when he was with the Giants. Kickham, 31, has pitched twice in relief and allowed two runs over five innings. He would be the 14th starter used over 45 games. ... Dalbec has homered in four consecutive games — the only first-year Boston player to do that, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. ... Fleming has struck out 11 while allowing just two walks in 15 ⅓ innings.

