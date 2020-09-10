The Globe staff’s predictions for the 2020 NFL season

The NFL season is off and running with Thursday night’s Chiefs-Texans opener in Kansas City. The Patriots will kick off Sunday at home vs. the Dolphins. Here is how the Globe staff thinks the Patriots will fare this season, along with division winners and a Super Bowl pick.
Dan Shaughnessy
Patriots: 13-3. Tom Brady gone. Dante Scarnecchia gone. Gronk now in Tampa. No fans at Gillette. Nothing changes. Bill Belichick and Freedom Fighter Bob Kraft still here. Media Cartel still here. Dolphins, Jets, and Bills still pillars of incompetence. Just hoping we get a shot from CBS of the owners' box in an otherwise empty stadium for the opener. A tradition like no other.
AFC
East: Patriots
North: Ravens
South: Titans
West: Chiefs
Wild cards: Steelers, Colts, Bills
NFC
East: Cowboys
North: Packers
South: Saints
West: Seahawks
Wild cards: 49ers, Eagles, Buccaneers
SUPER BOWL: Patriots over Buccaneers. The greatest event in the history of sports
Tara Sullivan
Patriots: 8-8. Rough going early with a killer schedule and massive roster turnover, but New England will battle its way through, as always, and reach the .500 mark.
AFC
East: Bills
North: Ravens
South: Texans
West: Chiefs
Wild cards: Patriots, Steelers, Chargers
NFC
East: Eagles
North: Packers
South: Buccaneers
West: Seahawks
Wild cards: Saints, 49ers, Rams
SUPER BOWL: Steelers over Seahawks. Seahawks are back in a big way; watch out for Russell Wilson’s MVP campaign. But in the end, it’s the Tomlin-Roethlisberger combo that gets a second title.
Ben Volin
Patriots: 9-7. The Patriots look like a 6-10 team with this roster and this schedule. But never bet against Bill Belichick, and he alone should be good for two to three extra wins. The road schedule is brutal, but they should be able to win six or seven at home. That will be enough to earn one of seven AFC playoff spots and compete for a 12th straight AFC East title.
AFC
East: Patriots
North: Steelers
South: Texans
West: Chiefs
Wild cards: Dolphins, Colts, Ravens
NFC
East: Eagles
North: Vikings
South: Saints
West: Seahawks
Wild cards: Buccaneers, Packers, Rams
SUPER BOWL: Chiefs over Seahawks. It’s really hard coming up with any reason to pick against Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and the Chiefs, who look to become the first repeat champion since the 2004-05 Patriots. The NFC is a lot tougher to predict, but Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll are due to get back to a Super Bowl, though this one won’t end well for them, either.
Jim McBride
Patriots: 10-6. Cam invigorates Josh McDaniels’s offense while simultaneously sharpening Bill Belichick’s defense, which faces the cream of the mobile quarterback crop this season (Russell, Patrick, Deshaun, Lamar, Kyler, and maybe even a Tua sighting come Christmastime!).
AFC
East: Patriots
North: Ravens
South: Titans
West: Chiefs
Wild cards: Bills, Texans, Browns
NFC
East: Cowboys
North: Lions
South: Saints
West: 49ers
Wild cards: Buccaneers, Packers, Rams
SUPER BOWL: Lions over Titans. Sorry, Tom. No backyard title this year. With Brady’s new playground as the setting, Matt Patricia wins this battle of Belichick disciples that features a ton of sterling defensive plays, including a Duron Harmon pick-6 that closes it out.
Chad Finn
Patriots: 11-5. Tom Brady is gone. So are five defensive starters. But what appear to be questions to outsiders often already have answers in Bill Belichick’s mind. He once won 11 games with Matt Cassel at quarterback. He’ll win 11, and a 12th straight division title, with a rejuvenated Cam Newton.
AFC
East: Patriots
North: Steelers
South: Colts
West: Chiefs
Wild cards: Ravens, Bills, Texans
NFC
East: Eagles
North: Packers
South: Buccaneers
West: 49ers
Wild cards: Seahawks, Cowboys, Saints
SUPER BOWL: 49ers over Ravens. Jimmy G and friends bounce Brady’s Bucs in the NFC title game, and the Niners match the Patriots and Steelers with their sixth Super Bowl win.
Scott Thurston
Patriots: 10-6. Cam Newton on a revenge tour is a terrific addition, but you could give Bill Belichick Sir Isaac Newton, Wayne Newton, Nate Newton, or even Juice Newton and New England would still win the AFC East
AFC
East: Patriots
North: Ravens
South: Titans
West: Chiefs
Wild cards: Bills, Texans, Steelers
NFC
East: Cowboys
North: Packers
South: Buccaneers
West: 49ers
Wild cards: Saints, Seahawks, Eagles
SUPER BOWL: Chiefs over 49ers. In first championship rematch since Super Bowl XXVIII in 1994, Patrick Mahomes once again gets the better of Jimmy G as a dejected Tom Brady, beaten by his former Patriots backup in the NFC Championship game, can only watch.