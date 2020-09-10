The Globe staff’s predictions for the 2020 NFL season

Patriots: 13-3. Tom Brady gone. Dante Scarnecchia gone. Gronk now in Tampa. No fans at Gillette. Nothing changes. Bill Belichick and Freedom Fighter Bob Kraft still here. Media Cartel still here. Dolphins, Jets, and Bills still pillars of incompetence. Just hoping we get a shot from CBS of the owners' box in an otherwise empty stadium for the opener. A tradition like no other.

The NFL season is off and running with Thursday night’s Chiefs-Texans opener in Kansas City. The Patriots will kick off Sunday at home vs. the Dolphins. Here is how the Globe staff thinks the Patriots will fare this season, along with division winners and a Super Bowl pick.

Advertisement

AFC

East: Patriots

North: Ravens

South: Titans

West: Chiefs

Wild cards: Steelers, Colts, Bills

NFC

East: Cowboys

North: Packers

South: Saints

West: Seahawks

Wild cards: 49ers, Eagles, Buccaneers

SUPER BOWL: Patriots over Buccaneers. The greatest event in the history of sports

Tara Sullivan

Patriots: 8-8. Rough going early with a killer schedule and massive roster turnover, but New England will battle its way through, as always, and reach the .500 mark.

AFC

East: Bills

North: Ravens

South: Texans

West: Chiefs

Wild cards: Patriots, Steelers, Chargers

NFC

East: Eagles

North: Packers

South: Buccaneers

West: Seahawks

Wild cards: Saints, 49ers, Rams

SUPER BOWL: Steelers over Seahawks. Seahawks are back in a big way; watch out for Russell Wilson’s MVP campaign. But in the end, it’s the Tomlin-Roethlisberger combo that gets a second title.

Ben Volin

Patriots: 9-7. The Patriots look like a 6-10 team with this roster and this schedule. But never bet against Bill Belichick, and he alone should be good for two to three extra wins. The road schedule is brutal, but they should be able to win six or seven at home. That will be enough to earn one of seven AFC playoff spots and compete for a 12th straight AFC East title.

Advertisement

AFC

East: Patriots

North: Steelers

South: Texans

West: Chiefs

Wild cards: Dolphins, Colts, Ravens

NFC

East: Eagles

North: Vikings

South: Saints

West: Seahawks

Wild cards: Buccaneers, Packers, Rams

SUPER BOWL: Chiefs over Seahawks. It’s really hard coming up with any reason to pick against Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and the Chiefs, who look to become the first repeat champion since the 2004-05 Patriots. The NFC is a lot tougher to predict, but Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll are due to get back to a Super Bowl, though this one won’t end well for them, either.

Jim McBride

Patriots: 10-6. Cam invigorates Josh McDaniels’s offense while simultaneously sharpening Bill Belichick’s defense, which faces the cream of the mobile quarterback crop this season (Russell, Patrick, Deshaun, Lamar, Kyler, and maybe even a Tua sighting come Christmastime!).

AFC

East: Patriots

North: Ravens

South: Titans

West: Chiefs

Wild cards: Bills, Texans, Browns

NFC

East: Cowboys

North: Lions

South: Saints

West: 49ers

Wild cards: Buccaneers, Packers, Rams

SUPER BOWL: Lions over Titans. Sorry, Tom. No backyard title this year. With Brady’s new playground as the setting, Matt Patricia wins this battle of Belichick disciples that features a ton of sterling defensive plays, including a Duron Harmon pick-6 that closes it out.

Chad Finn

Patriots: 11-5. Tom Brady is gone. So are five defensive starters. But what appear to be questions to outsiders often already have answers in Bill Belichick’s mind. He once won 11 games with Matt Cassel at quarterback. He’ll win 11, and a 12th straight division title, with a rejuvenated Cam Newton.

Advertisement

AFC

East: Patriots

North: Steelers

South: Colts

West: Chiefs

Wild cards: Ravens, Bills, Texans

NFC

East: Eagles

North: Packers

South: Buccaneers

West: 49ers

Wild cards: Seahawks, Cowboys, Saints

SUPER BOWL: 49ers over Ravens. Jimmy G and friends bounce Brady’s Bucs in the NFC title game, and the Niners match the Patriots and Steelers with their sixth Super Bowl win.

Scott Thurston

Patriots: 10-6. Cam Newton on a revenge tour is a terrific addition, but you could give Bill Belichick Sir Isaac Newton, Wayne Newton, Nate Newton, or even Juice Newton and New England would still win the AFC East

AFC

East: Patriots

North: Ravens

South: Titans

West: Chiefs

Wild cards: Bills, Texans, Steelers

NFC

East: Cowboys

North: Packers

South: Buccaneers

West: 49ers

Wild cards: Saints, Seahawks, Eagles

SUPER BOWL: Chiefs over 49ers. In first championship rematch since Super Bowl XXVIII in 1994, Patrick Mahomes once again gets the better of Jimmy G as a dejected Tom Brady, beaten by his former Patriots backup in the NFC Championship game, can only watch.















































