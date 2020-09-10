It will be an NFL season unlike any other. Here’s what to know

Most years, teams have the benefit of having some idea as to how the roster might respond following endless workouts, passing camps, a full training camp, and four preseason games. But this year, the unknown has increased tenfold. An offseason jolted by the impact of COVID-19 has left the league with new workout restrictions, no preseason games, and (mostly) empty stadiums.

Every NFL season begins with an overwhelming amount of uncertainty. How will rookies respond to the increased pressure? Can veterans execute like they did in years past? Will coaches on the hot seat survive? Will the offseason personnel moves pay off in the form of wins … or even, a Super Bowl?

Against this backdrop, the league prepares to kick off the 2020 regular season Thursday night, as the defending Super Bowl champions from Kansas City play host to Houston.

Here’s a guide to the season.

Pandemic plans

The league is cautiously optimistic it has figured out a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among players and staffers. The NFL announced on Tuesday that between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5, 17,519 tests had been administered to 2,641 players, with one new confirmed positive test.

No one is sure how things will shake out – there will be fines for players who do not adhere to the testing schedule or violate other protocols – but it bodes well for the regular season.

NFL joins the fight

The NFL has also spent a sizable portion of the offseason undertaking social justice initiatives in an attempt to combat systemic racism. In addition to the $250 million pledged by the league in June in an attempt to try and fight systemic racism, it’s also focused on a variety of other areas moving forward.

It includes the closure of all NFL, NFLPA, and club facilities on Election Day to ensure that every member of the NFL family has an opportunity to vote. Team-sponsored voting drives are planned, and teams will work with state officials to establish polling places within stadiums. In addition, clubs and ownership aim to facilitate meetings between state and local elected officials and leaders of law enforcement to discuss steps that can be taken to reduce conflict and improve relations between law enforcement and members of the community.

End zones will be inscribed this season with two slogans: “It Takes All Of Us” on one end line, “End Racism” on the other. The league will also allow similar visuals on helmets and caps. Previously announced were decals on the back of helmets, or patches on team caps, displaying names or phrases to honor victims of racism and/or police brutality.

Fan experience

There are going to be empty stadiums in many places – piped in crowd noise will have to do – while there will be partially filled venues in other cities. Only five of the 32 teams are allowing fans at their openers, including the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who will have 16,000 spectators when they kick off the season Thursday hosting the Houston Texans.

In New England, the plan is to have no fans in the stands for September – which would impact the Sept. 13 opener and the Sept. 27 contest – and then go from there.

Sitting this one out

From a personnel standpoint, the league saw several notable players opt out of the season when given the chance, but no team in the league was hit harder when it came to opt outs than the Patriots. New England had eight players announce they would be taking a pass on the season because of COVID-19 concerns, a group that includes linebacker Dont’a Hightower, safety Patrick Chung, right tackle Marcus Cannon, tight end Matt LaCosse, and fullback Danny Vitale. It adds another layer of intrigue to a team looking to make its' way in the post-Tom Brady Era.

Patriots opponents at a glance

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy appeared in 51 games for the Patriots from 2016 to 2019. CHARLES TRAINOR JR/Associated Press

Miami (Sept. 13, Dec. 20): The Dolphins had a heavy New England influence last season, and that became even more apparent this past week when Miami introduced its eight captains for the 2020 season – three of the whom played for the Patriots last season.

Seattle (Sept. 20): The Patriots and Seahawks don’t meet often, but dating back to 1992, these games are almost always close: six of the last eight contests between the Patriots and Seahawks have been decided by four points or fewer.

Las Vegas (Sept. 27): Man, it’ll never not be strange typing Las Vegas Raiders. This’ll be the Patriots' first game in the desert.

Kansas City (Oct. 4): After the Patriots won Super Bowl LI, the Chiefs knocked them off the following season in New England. Can New England return the favor when it comes to this year’s defending Super Bowl champions?

Denver (Oct. 11): The Broncos suffered a big loss this week when pass-rush maestro Von Miller was shelved indefinitely because of injury.

San Francisco (Oct. 25): If quarterback Tom Brady had stayed in New England, a matchup against Jimmy Garoppolo would have been an awful lot of fun. Instead, it’ll (presumably) be Newton vs. Garoppolo. The Niners are trying to avoid the curse of the Super Bowl loser: Since 2000, eight of the 19 teams that have lost the Super Bowl ended up missing the playoffs the following year, with only one of them even getting back to the big game.

Buffalo (Nov. 1, Dec. 28): The team some are picking as the Patriots' primary challengers in the AFC East. Are the Bills ready for their first division title since 1995?

New York Jets (Nov. 9, Jan. 3): New York general manager Joe Douglas says his team is angry over the disrespect it has gotten in the run-up to the season. “Our guys don’t live in a bubble. We see the things that are said, we see the things that are written,” Douglas said Monday. “It angers a lot of people.”

Baltimore (Nov. 15): Lamar Jackson and the Ravens were a handful last season – the Patriots yielded a season-high 210 rushing yards to Baltimore. If the Ravens are healthy, expect them to try and ground and pound again.

Houston (Nov. 22): Last year’s loss to the Texans broke an eight-game winning streak for New England against Houston. Can the Patriots start another one this season?

Los Angeles Chargers (Dec. 6): New England gets its first look at the $5 billion SoFi Stadium in early December. It’ll be the second new stadium the Patriots get a look at this year; Vegas is the other.

The Patriots play two games in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., this season. Rich Fury/Getty Images for Hollywood Park Management Company

Los Angeles Rams (Dec. 10): The first meeting for these two teams since Super Bowl LIII. Note to Jared Goff: Don’t throw on Stephon Gilmore.

Patriots newcomers

Cam Newton: The big name. What will it be like for him stepping into Brady’s shoes? At least publicly, he’s been able to win the hearts and minds of his teammates, but who knows how it will all come together for the new quarterback until the opener.

Brandon Copeland: A well-respected veteran linebacker, he brings depth at a position that could use a boost.

Patriots top rookies

Josh Uche: Along with the rest of the young linebackers, the 6-foot-1-inch, 245-pounder will have his chance to play. After losses in free agency (Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins, Elandon Roberts) and opt-outs (Dont’a Hightower), New England needs to rebuild depth at a position that was arguably its deepest defensively in 2019. Had a good camp.

Kyle Dugger: A slightly oversized box safety, the second-round pick out of tiny Lenoir-Rhyne could get a shot in the early going because of Patrick Chung’s decision to sit out. Last year, he was an All-American safety and return man, averaging 14.6 yards per punt return with two touchdowns.

The Patriots drafted defensive back Kyle Dugger in the second round of the 2020 draft. Steven Senne/Associated Press

Anfernee Jennings: Another young linebacker looking to make noise, this Alabama product is a 6-foot-3-inch, 259-pounder who could be on an accelerated track if the Patriots need to call on their younger defenders to contribute significant reps. He’s shown a knack for versatility – last year with the Crimson Tide, he had eight sacks and five passes defensed.

Devin Asiasi: Is this UCLA product the long-term answer at tight end? He had 44 catches for 641 yards and four touchdowns last year for the Bruins. If the 6-foot-3-inch, 257-pounder can come close to that, it’ll represent a win for New England.

Dalton Keene: Nicknamed Rambo, he’s the youngest guy on the roster, having just turned 21 this past spring. A versatile presence, he could be in line for increased reps at a position where the Patriots have struggled to find consistency in the post-Gronkowski Era.

Top storylines

Can the Chiefs go back-to-back? Only eight teams have repeated as champions since the first Super Bowl in 1967, with the 2004 Patriots (Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX) being the last team to accomplish the feat. It’s a sizable challenge, but Kansas City had an impressive offseason, working out new deals for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. If they stay healthy, they have to be considered favorites to repeat.

What will Tom Brady’s new bunch do in Tampa Bay? For the first time in 20 years, the 43-year-old Brady is not in New England, having signed with the Bucs as a free agent. He’s also lured tight end Rob Gronkowski to Florida, joining an already potent offense that have some believing Tampa could be poised for a Super Bowl run. Can the Bucs be the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl in their own stadium?

Tom Brady passed for 4,057 yards in 2019, his final season with the Patriots. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty

Of course, Brady is just one of a few big name quarterback with a new team. Philip Rivers went from the Chargers to the Colts, and Teddy Bridgewater moves from the Vikings to the Panthers. In addition, veteran signal-callers like Andy Dalton (Cowboys), Marcus Mariota (Raiders), and Joe Flacco (Jets) all have new backup gigs.

Other big names who changed teams include: running back Todd Gurley (Atlanta), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (Arizona), wide receiver Stefon Diggs (Buffalo), tight end Jason Witten (Las Vegas), tight end Jimmy Graham (Chicago), cornerback Logan Ryan (NY Giants), and safety Jamal Adams (Seattle).

New leadership: Five teams enter the 2020 season with a new head coach – Joe Judge with the New York Giants, Mike McCarthy with Dallas, Matt Rhule with Carolina, Ron Rivera with Washington and Kevin Stefanski with Cleveland.

Can Lamar Jackson lead the Ravens deep into January? Jackson has been heralded as the future of football, but he’s 0-2 in a pair of playoff games. This would be the year for the reigning MVP to take that next step and put Baltimore on his back in the postseason.

Dealing with coronavirus: While the early testing has been a good sign, how will teams respond to the possibility of losing personnel because of a positive test? Could there end up being a playoff bubble?

An expanded playoff picture. Starting this year, the NFL added an extra wild-card qualifier for the postseason. It’s easier to make the playoffs, but it also means the No. 1 seeds in each conference will be the only teams to land a first-round bye.

Super Bowl odds

According to Vegas Insider, as of this week, the Chiefs are the favorites to repeat at 9-2, followed by the Ravens (5-1), Niners (10-1), and Saints (10-1). The Patriots are 40-1, roughly the middle of the pack. On the other end of the spectrum are the Washington Football Team and Jacksonville, both of which are 300-1. (For what it’s worth, Vegas Insider also has New England at 20-1 to win the AFC, and 9-5 to win the AFC East – second to Buffalo at 4-5.)

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.