Prior to NFL opener, Chiefs stay on the field for anthem and Texans remain in locker room

Prior to Thursday’s regular-season opener, the Chiefs stayed on the field for both “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as the national anthem. The Texans stayed in the locker room for both songs.
Chiefs are remaining on the field for the anthems - National Anthem and "Black anthem" ("Lift Every Voice And Sing." The Texans did not. They chose to return to the locker room so as not to highlight one anthem and "throw shade" on another, according to NBC. Chiefs locking arms. https://t.co/3trEQPljbA— Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) September 10, 2020
Houston’s decision came in the wake of the announcement from the Miami players on Thursday to stay in the locker room for the anthem.
During the anthem, Kansas City linebacker Alex Okafor was seen taking a knee with a fist raised in the air. He had teammates on both sides with hands on his shoulders.
Following the anthem, the Texans ran onto the field, and prior to kickoff, the teams came together at midfield in a moment of silence – during the moment of silence, which was designed to serve as a show of unity, there were scattered boos throughout Arrowhead Stadium.
During the moment of unity between the Texans and Chiefs, some fans responded by booing.pic.twitter.com/qRnle1XiJg— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 11, 2020
