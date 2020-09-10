fb-pixel
Prior to NFL opener, Chiefs stay on the field for anthem and Texans remain in locker room

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated September 10, 2020, 1 hour ago
Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans players meet on the field during a moment of unity before Thursday's game.
Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans players meet on the field during a moment of unity before Thursday's game.Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Prior to Thursday’s regular-season opener, the Chiefs stayed on the field for both “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as the national anthem. The Texans stayed in the locker room for both songs.

Houston’s decision came in the wake of the announcement from the Miami players on Thursday to stay in the locker room for the anthem.

During the anthem, Kansas City linebacker Alex Okafor was seen taking a knee with a fist raised in the air. He had teammates on both sides with hands on his shoulders.

Following the anthem, the Texans ran onto the field, and prior to kickoff, the teams came together at midfield in a moment of silence – during the moment of silence, which was designed to serve as a show of unity, there were scattered boos throughout Arrowhead Stadium.

