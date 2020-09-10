Red Sox option infielder Jose Peraza to alternate site in Pawtucket

Infielder Jose Peraza was optioned to the Red Sox' alternate site Thursday, a league source confirmed. Peraza, the Sox' Opening Day starter at second, has hit just .225 with a .617 OPS in 120 plate appearances.

Peraza was non-tendered by the Cincinnati Reds last offseason. He was signed by the Sox to see if he could return to his 2018 form when he hit .288 for the Reds. However, he hasn’t turned the corner to this point.