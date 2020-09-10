For a second time, Giants part ways with Pablo Sandoval

The Giants posted a thank you to the Kung Fu Panda on their Twitter page. A switch-hitter, the 34-year-old Sandoval was batting .220 with one home run and six RBIs in 33 games. He had a prorated salary of $740,741.

Sandoval ends a second stint with the club after he rejoined the Giants following parts of three seasons away with the Boston Red Sox after winning a third World Series in five years with the Giants in 2014.

The San Francisco Giants released Pablo Sandoval on Thursday, parting ways for a second time with the former fan favorite and 2012 World Series MVP.

Advertisement

He came back this spring from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow last September, after retired manager Bruce Bochy — a father figure to the Venezuelan slugger — gave him one final at-bat. But Sandoval arrived at summer training in July noticeably heavier. He recently shared how his wife and children healed from the coronavirus, and manager Gabe Kapler gave him time off to monitor the situation from afar.

Newly acquired infielder Justin Smoak was added to the major league roster.

In addition, lefthander Drew Smyly was activated from the 10-day injured list after dealing with a sprained index finger on his pitching hand. Righthander Rico Garcia was optioned to the team’s Sacramento alternate site.

Braves' rotation suffers setback

The Atlanta Braves' banged-up starting rotation suffered another setback when lefthander Tommy Milone was placed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation.

Milone, acquired from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline, has a 14.90 ERA in three starts for NL East-leading Atlanta. He allowed eight runs in 3⅓ innings in the Braves' 29-9 victory over Miami on Wednesday night.

The Braves recalled righthander Huascar Ynoa to the active roster and outrighted utilityman Charlie Culberson to the team’s alternate training site.

Advertisement

Atlanta has six pitchers on the IL, including ace Max Fried, and the team has used 11 starters in its 43 games. Robbie Erlin, the starter in Thursday night’s game vs. the Nationals, worked three innings out of the bullpen on Monday.

Nationals pick up 32-year-old rookie

The Nationals selected the contract of 32-year-old rookie Yadiel Hernández, who played professionally for five years in his native Cuba before signing with Washington in 2016.

Hernández has put up impressive numbers in the minors but has yet to play in the majors, stuck in the Nationals' system behind younger outfielders like Juan Soto and Victor Robles.

Washington manager Dave Martinez said Hernández reminded him of his former teammate Jim Morris, a relief pitcher who made his major league debut at age 35 and whose story was dramatized in the Dennis Quaid movie “The Rookie.”

“It’s an older guy trying to live out his dream and that’s to play in the major leagues,” Martinez said. “To be the guy to tell him, yeah, ‘Congratulations, you worked really hard, keep doing what you’re doing.’ . . . To see his face today was awesome.”

Hernández hit 33 homers in the minors last year and was Washington’s minor league player of the year.

Diamondbacks designate former All-Star INF

Former All-Star infielder Jake Lamb was designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks after struggling for nearly three straight seasons. The 29-year-old Lamb looked like a future star at third base just a few years ago. He hit 29 homers in 2016 and then made the NL All-Star team in 2017 while setting career-highs with 30 homers and 105 RBIs. Since then, he’s battled injuries and inconsistency and hit just 12 homers over the past three seasons. With a prorated salary of $2,042,593, Lamb didn’t get much playing time this season and had just five hits in 43 at-bats for a .116 average. He had a prorated salary of $2,042,593. Lamb’s spot on the roster was taken by first baseman/outfielder Pavin Smith, who was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 draft. The 24-year-old Smith, who played in college at Virginia, will be making his major league debut . . . Sean Manaea carried a perfect game into the sixth inning en route to winning his fourth straight start, Matt Olson hit a two-run homer and the Oakland Athletics beat the stumbling Houston Astros, 3-1. The AL West-leading A’s (27-15) moved 6½ games ahead of second-place Houston in the division. The teams split Tuesday’s doubleheader that was forced by an Aug. 30 postponement at Houston because of Oakland pitcher Daniel Mengden’s positive coronavirus test result.