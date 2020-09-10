Start of 2020-21 college hockey season will be delayed

The Hockey Commissioners Association, which represent the 11 Division 1 men’s and women’s conferences, announced Thursday that the start of the 2020-21 NCAA season will be delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The conferences have been working together on plans to return to play with a focus on the health and safety of everyone associated within our campus communities," the statement read. "Due to the impact COVID-19 continues to have across the country and within higher education, the start of competition for the Division I college hockey season will be delayed. Each conference will announce plans for the season individually. We look forward to enjoying the college hockey experience this season.”