Start of 2020-21 college hockey season will be delayed

The Hockey Commissioners Association, which represent the 11 Division 1 men’s and women’s conferences, announced Thursday that the start of the 2020-21 NCAA season will be delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The conferences have been working together on plans to return to play with a focus on the health and safety of everyone associated within our campus communities," the statement read. "Due to the impact COVID-19 continues to have across the country and within higher education, the start of competition for the Division I college hockey season will be delayed. Each conference will announce plans for the season individually. We look forward to enjoying the college hockey experience this season.”
Advertisement
Hockey East announced in late July that it intended to have a 2020-21 season, but when it will begin is still up in the air. The league is still meeting to work out the details with member schools and medical personnel. A November or January start is being discussed.
A January start would mean a condensed season, unless the NCAA decided to postpone the tournament, which is set to begin with regional play March 26-28, followed by the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh April 8-10. Thus far, the NCAA has not indicated it will postpone the tournament.
Teams began practicing this week, posting pictures on social media of what taking the ice while social distancing looks like.
The 🐐 back to work #ChallengeAccepted // #ForBoston🦅 pic.twitter.com/02mNBC0gsa— BC Hockey (@BCHockey) September 9, 2020
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney