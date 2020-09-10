Stephon Gilmore a surprise addition to Patriots injury report

Stephon Gilmore was a surprise addition to the Patriots injury report with a hamstring issue that kept him limited at Thursday’s practice.

Gilmore, the reigning defensive player of the year, is expected to battle with receiver DeVante Parker (also limited with hamstring injury) in one more of the more intriguing matchups of Sunday’s opener against the Dolphins.

Rookie tight end Dalton Keene (neck) was the only other addition to the report.