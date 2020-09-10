Stephon Gilmore a surprise addition to Patriots injury report

Stephon Gilmore was a surprise addition to the Patriots injury report with a hamstring issue that kept him limited at Thursday’s practice.
Gilmore, the reigning defensive player of the year, is expected to battle with receiver DeVante Parker (also limited with hamstring injury) in one more of the more intriguing matchups of Sunday’s opener against the Dolphins.
Rookie tight end Dalton Keene (neck) was the only other addition to the report.
Receivers Julian Edelman (knee) and Gunner Olszewski (foot) and linebacker Cassh Maluia (knee) also were limited. Defensive end Chase Winovich (shoulder) was upgraded to full participant.
The Patriots made a move on the offensive line, placing tackle Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve. He was the lone Patriot to miss the shells and sweats practice. He is eligible to return in three weeks.
Cajuste, a third-round draft pick (101st overall) in 2019, has yet to play a game for the Patriots.
The Patriots had ex-Bills and XFL kicker/punter Austin Rehkow in for a workout, according to the Houston Chronicle, and also tried out offensive tackle Caleb Benenoch, who was briefly with the club in 2019.
