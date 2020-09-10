Tour de France rookie Marc Hirschi wins Stage 12

Tour de France rookie Marc Hirschi won the longest stage of this year’s race with a bold solo breakaway Thursday on a previously unused sharp ascent, making up for two previous near misses. The 22-year-old Swiss rider powered away on the Suc au May climb, new to the 117-year-old Tour. He extended his lead by racing with hair-raising speed down the other side and held off pursuers over the last 15 miles to win Stage 12 by a comfortable margin in Sarran, France. It was Hirschi’s inaugural victory at his inaugural Tour, after podium finishes on Stages 2 and 9. The Tour’s top contenders, including yellow-jersey wearer Primoz Roglic , were more than two minutes behind when Hirschi finished the 135-mile stage into the Massif Central, one of five mountain ranges scaled by this Tour, in just under 5 hours, 9 minutes. French rider Pierre Rolland placed second, 47 seconds behind.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is pushing the Big Ten for answers about when the conference plans to play a football season. In a statement released by the school, Day said he and his players and their families want some details about if and when the conference plans to start a season that was postponed a month ago because of concerns about playing through the pandemic. Day, whose Buckeyes were ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press preseason poll, said he understood the conference’s decision to postpone the season because of the coronavirus pandemic, but “these young men and their parents have asked so many questions that I do not have an answer to, but the one that hurts the most is ‘Why can these other teams and players play and we can’t?’” The Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference are starting their seasons this week, including No. 1 Clemson at Wake Forest, No. 5 Oklahoma hosting Missouri State and No. 10 Notre Dame at home against Duke . . . Stanford left tackle Walker Little will start preparing for the 2021 draft instead of playing a possible senior season. Little, projected as one of the top tackles in college last season before going down with a season-ending knee injury in the opener, said the uncertainty surrounding the season led to his decision to opt out after the Pac-12 postponed the football season because of the COVID-19 pandemic . . . Southern California offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker opted out of the upcoming season to enter the NFL draft. Vera-Tucker started 13 games at left guard for the Trojans last season, making the All-Pac-12 first team . . . . . . Florida State women’s basketball coach Sue Semrau has decided to take a leave of absence after spending the last couple of months traveling between Tallahassee and Seattle, where her 81-year-old mother has been battling ovarian cancer. Semrau said because of quarantine rules she was losing a week each time she went from coast to coast . . . An Arkansas university board approved a loan of up to $19.1 million to allow its athletic department to pay off debt due this year and next year on bonds issued for its facilities after suffering a $20 million revenue shortfall . . . The University of Minnesota is dropping men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, gymnastics and tennis because of a projected loss of $75 million in revenue brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Soccer

EPL players to shed BLM badges

Premier League jerseys will no longer feature a Black Lives Matter badge, which has been replaced by the competition’s own No Room For Racism campaign branding. The change was announced after a league call with club captains, two days before the start of the season. The BLM logo was placed on shirts following global protests in support of the movement sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota in May . . . Without its star players, defending champion Paris Saint-Germain opened its league campaign with a 1-0 loss at promoted Lens. PSG was missing Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and five others who also tested positive for the coronavirus recently, including winger Angel Di Maria. Six PSG players tested positive following a club-approved trip to Ibiza soon after a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final on Aug. 23. Mbappé was not with them and his positive COVID-19 test happened on international duty with France last week . . . . . . American defender Reggie Cannon transferred from FC Dallas of Major League Soccer to the Portuguese club Boavista. The 22-year-old was born in Chicago, went to high school in Grapevine, Texas, and joined Dallas as a homegrown player ahead of the 2017 season. He made his MLS debut against the New York Red Bulls on Sept. 3, 2017, and had three goals in 75 appearances in all competitions. He has 11 appearances with the US national team, starting at right back in the semifinal and final of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup . . . . . . The National Women’s Soccer League game between the Thorns and OL Reign set for Saturday in Portland has been postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday night because of poor air quality. Fires burning across Oregon have made the air quality in many part of the state unhealthy.

Miscellany

Wallace leaving Petty Motorsports

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace announced he’s leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of the 2020 stock-car season. Wallace, 26, raced for the team co-owned by stock-car legend Richard Petty since his Cup Series debut on a part-time basis in 2017. He’s finished 28th place in the points race in both of his seasons as a full-time driver and — boasting a career-best five top 10 finishes —currently sits in 23rd place this season with nine races left. The only Black driver in NASCAR’s top level, Wallace has been an advocate of social justice issues this year amid the nationwide protests that followed the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and others. He called on NASCAR to ban the use of the Confederate flag by fans at its races, which the company did in June. . . .Liam Johnston shot a 10-under 61 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Portugal Masters. Johnston had 10 birdies and no bogeys at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura. It was the lowest round of Johnston’s European Tour career, leaving the Scot ahead of Frenchman Julien Guerrier. Englishman Laurie Canter was three shots off the lead. .

