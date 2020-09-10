Two-minute report says refs missed OG Anunoby’s foul on Kemba Walker in Celtics' Game 6 loss to Raptors

Walker missed the layup on the play. When he was asked about it after the game, he said: “I don’t know. I just missed a layup, I guess.”

The NBA’s Last Two Minute report states that Raptors wing OG Anunoby should have been called for fouling Celtics guard Kemba Walker on Boston’s last possession of regulation in its 125-122 double-overtime loss in Game 6 on Wednesday.

The review also determined Raptors guard Norman Powell should have been called for a travel with about 1:30 left in the first overtime.

The report also said Raptors coach Nick Nurse did not commit a violation by standing on the edge of the court before Jayson Tatum fired a pass in his direction that went out of bounds.

According to the report, “coaches may be on or off the bench from the substitution box line to the baseline. Coach Nurse’s presence in the corner is not illegal and he does not directly interfere with the play.”

