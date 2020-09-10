Washington Football Team to discuss a protest during the national anthem

On Thursday, Rivera met with his five captains — quarterback Dwayne Haskins , guard Brandon Scherff , defensive tackle Jonathan Allen , and safeties Landon Collins and Deshazor Everett — about protesting during the national anthem. The discussion will be opened to the full team on Friday, Rivera said.

Coach Ron Rivera’s only request to his players was that they respect the choice of each individual.

As the Washington Football Team’s season opener approaches, the team has begun to discuss how it will continue to address racial injustice and police brutality before games this season.

“The biggest thing that I just said to them, I said, ‘This has to be about respecting each other’s choice of what to do.’ I think that’s the most important thing,” Rivera said told reporters after Thursday’s practice.

“It’s funny because people say, ‘Oh you should all kneel together, or you shouldn’t kneel, because it doesn’t show team unity.’ Well, I think that’s wrong. I think if half your team kneels and half your team stands and everybody respects that, that’s team unity. That to me really is. Because I am mature enough to respect your right as an American, the First Amendment, to kneel, and please respect my right to stand . . . The world is about compromise. It’s about respect. And if you don’t respect the person’s right, then you’re not respecting the First Amendment. That’s the way I approach it.”

After the Jacob Blake police shooting in August, Rivera and team president Jason Wright postponed a practice at FedEx Field so players, coaches and members of the football staff could have an open conversation about race and social justice. Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot seven times by police in Kenosha, Wis.

"That's the thing a lot of our guys did express, that they didn't want this to just go away," Rivera said the day after the meetings. "They want to keep it alive, keep it fresh. There's a regular quote that we used: 'When the water's boiling, don't turn off the heat.' "

After the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, Rivera announced several initiatives by the team, including the launch of its Black Engagement Network, to promote racial equality and provide career development and mentorship to Black people.

Rivera, the son of a military veteran, recently told WRC he plans to stand for the anthem, but will take a knee during the coin toss and wear a hat with the initials “J.L.” to pay tribute to the late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis.

Broncos top receiver injured

Top Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton injured his right shoulder at practice Thursday.

Sutton landed awkwardly after catching a high pass and was being looked at by trainers as the open media period ended.

There was no immediate word about the nature or severity of Sutton’s injury, which occurred 48 hours after the Broncos lost their best player, linebacker Von Miller, to a serious ankle tendon injury at an indoor practice Tuesday.

Sutton’s injury came with the Broncos practicing outside, and it occurred about an hour after the third-year receiver spoke on a Zoom media call about the need for every player to step up with Miller likely out for the season.

Last season, Sutton caught 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns while working with three different quarterbacks. He had 42 receptions for 704 yards and four TDs his rookie season.