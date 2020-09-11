Disney+ reimagines ‘Doogie Howser’ as a teen girl in Hawaii

Disney+ is making a comedy based on the 1989-93 Neil Patrick Harris series, “Doogie Howser, M.D.,” which was about a medical prodigy. But the streamer is going to make a few significant changes.

The title this time is going to be “Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.,” and the prodigy is going to be a mixed-race 16-year-old girl (her mother is Irish, her father is Hawaiian). Created by Kourtney Kang (“Fresh Off the Boat,” “How I Met Your Mother”), the series will be set in Hawaii, where Doogie balances her medical career with being a teenager.

So with all the changes, why even connect it to the original series? It will get more media attention, and viewers will be familiar with it from the get-go. The new “Doogie” will go into production later in the year, but casting decisions have not been announced yet.

