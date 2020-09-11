City OK’s office building for site where GE once planned headquarters

Last year, they paid $252 million to buy the Necco Street site and a pair of rehabbed warehouses that are now home to GE’s more modest headquarters complex. The project retains the basic size and shape of the tower the city approved for GE in 2016 , but with some key differences.

The Boston Planning & Development Agency late Thursday OK’d plans for a 316,000-square-foot building to be built by Alexandria Real Estate Equities and National Development. The developers aim to start construction in the coming months and hope to woo life science companies to what will be the first in a string of new developments planned along the eastern edge of Fort Point Channel.

A 12-story office building along Fort Point Channel — on the site where General Electric once planned its world headquarters — has won a key approval from the city.

Advertisement

Gone, for instance, is the gaudy “solar veil” GE planned for the top of its building, and, after critiques from the neighborhood, a glassy facade was swapped out for something that looks closer to the red brick warehouses next door. The ground floor will be more open, and more public than what GE could provide on a corporate campus, said Naomi Mayeux, a project manager for National Development. It will include about 4,700 square feet for the nonprofit Fort Point Arts Community, and a so-called “touchdown space” open to anyone who wants to stop in and work, sit, or get a cup of coffee.

“The goal is to be very public and very civic-oriented,” Mayeux said. “We don’t have the same security considerations as GE did.”

Like GE’s plan, this version of the project calls for raising the structure more than 20 feet above the current water level at Fort Point Channel, part of a network of defenses against sea level rise. And architect David Manfredi said the building will be designed to tie into a new park being planned next door, on 6.5 acres of parking lots Procter & Gamble sold to development firm Related Beal.

Advertisement

Before the vote, several BPDA board members urged the developers to keep their focus on public facilities, noting the strong demand for waterfront access and civic space in the quickly-developing Seaport and Fort Point neighborhoods. That gets down to every crucial detail, as board member Ted Landsmark pointed out.

“Have you included enough restrooms?” he asked. “It doesn’t appear to me that you have.”

Not to worry, Mayhew replied.

“In the ground floor we do have some public restrooms,” she said. “And all our retailers will also have restrooms available also.”

Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.