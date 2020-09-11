Map: 60+ Boston-area restaurants that have closed amid COVID-19

This week, the Massachusetts Restaurant Association estimated that about 3,600 of the 16,000 restaurants that existed around March 1 have not reopened as of early September — about 23 percent. In the Boston area, dozens upon dozens have closed as a result of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Some trends emerge: Downtown lunch spots, beloved sports bars like The Fours by TD Garden, and chic French-inspired bistros like Bar Boulud have closed. Not even the Cheers bar in Faneuil Hall, nor six Pret A Mangers and three Legal Sea Foods locations, were immune. A popular block of Boylston Street is suddenly almost entirely empty.