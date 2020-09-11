Five things to do online and in person, Sept. 14-20

The Fuller Craft Museum’s newest exhibit highlights 20 different types of seating. This chair is made from recycled traffic signs, champagne corks, and hardware.

Red Sox team historian Gordon Edes leads a panel of authors in a discussion about the wartime heroism of Major League baseball players in The Boston Red Sox and WWII. Presented by the Massachusetts Historical Society, the virtual program will delve into the stories of players including Ted Williams and Sy Rosenthal. Free, 5:30 p.m. Registration required at masshist.org.

Tuesday

Books Dot Com

The newly launched Boston.com Book Club kicks off with Full Dissidence: Notes From an Uneven Playing Field, a collection of nine essays by sportswriter Howard Bryant. Each month, the club will select a new work from a local author or a book set in New England. Join the author for a virtual conversation at 6 p.m. Free. RSVP at boston.com.

Wednesday

History in the Making

Lin-Manuel Miranda transformed the American Revolution into the modern hip-hop Broadway phenomenon Hamilton. University of Maryland history professor Richard Bell explains what the wildly popular musical gets right and wrong during Hamilton: How the Musical Remixes American History, a virtual event hosted by Historic New England. $20, 5 p.m. Register at historicnewengland.org.

Opening Saturday

A Seated Affair

From Where I Sit, the Fuller Craft Museum’s newest exhibit, highlights 20 different types of seating from its permanent collection and honors the “profound expressive potential of the humble seat.” The craftsmanship on display includes chairs, benches, and a simple stool. Open Tuesdays through Sundays. Collection on display through February 21. Suggested $12 donation. fullercraft.org

Saturday

By Design

Watch live sketching demonstrations and learn to mix a cocktail during Design Night LIVE, an interactive virtual bash hosted by Design Museum Everywhere. Designers across the globe are scheduled to tune in, including acclaimed HBO miniseries Little Fires Everywhere co-executive producer Raamla Mohamed and production designer Jessica Kender. 8 p.m. Free for members, $60 for non-members; tickets at designmuseumfoundation.org.

