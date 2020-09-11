Home design inspiration: Creating a chic yet cozy escape

1. The wool carpet from Steven King Decorative Carpets is grounding and plush. “I love the textural pattern,” Brady says, referencing its chevron design.

After adding a family room to the 1915 Tudor cottage in Wellesley that she shares with her husband and their 10-year-old daughter, Jennifer Brady reassessed the function of her home’s formal living room. Knowing they would use the addition to entertain, the principal of KidderKokx Interior Architecture and Design decided to take advantage of the living room’s small size, cozy fireplace, and tucked-away location by turning it into a lounge. The intimate setting is conducive to reading, catching up over cocktails, and family time. “The concept is based on boutique hotel lounges, where you can retreat alone or meet with friends,” Brady says. “It’s a luxurious little getaway in our house.”

The formal living room in this 1915 Tudor cottage in Wellesley was made over into an intimate setting.

2. Aluminum cocktail tables by Gervasoni from Showroom in Boston are easy to move when the family wants to play board games on the floor. The tiers, distinctive shapes, and reflective surface make the room feel multi-layered and glamorous.

3. The banquette-like sofa has a soft silhouette that hugs two walls. The deep button tufting is dramatic and elegant while the flannel upholstery is soft, durable, and forgiving.

4. The wallpaper mural by Susan Harter is a holdover from the room’s prior iteration. “It makes a statement and eight years later I still love it,” Brady says.

5. For the roman shades, Brady chose fabric that looks relaxed but offers enough structure that they don’t lie flat, since they hide the mechanisms for the automated solar blinds underneath.

6. Brady created a coffered ceiling and applied wainscoting to the walls to make the room feel special.

7. The sheepskin pillow beckons family members to nestle in, while the embroidered pillow introduces color. As for the touches of purple, Brady says, “They’re intentional accents that pull the purple undertones out of the gray mural.”

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.