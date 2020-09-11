For sale: Boston condos under $650,000

CONDO FEE $233 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR $328,630 in 2015

PROS Located just a few blocks from Centre Street and the Orange Line, this completely renovated third-floor condo has wood floors and multiple skylights. Enter into the bright living room with a gas fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and south-facing bay windows that overlook a baseball field across the street. There’s a dining area to the side. The sleek kitchen includes a countertop range, double oven, and island. Down the hall — past the modern bath and laundry closet — are two bedrooms, one with sliders to a private porch. Unit includes exclusive roof rights, patio, and tandem parking for two cars, plus a shared yard. CONS Penthouse living involves lots of stairs; an offer has been accepted.

Ken Sazama, Sazama Real Estate, 617-308-3678, sazamarealestate.com

150 Orleans Street #206, East Boston. Handout

$639,900

150 ORLEANS STREET #206 / EAST BOSTON

SQUARE FEET 948

CONDO FEE $575 a month

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR $389,000 in 2015

PROS This loft unit, in a former gumball factory along the East Boston Greenway, features 12-foot ceilings with wood and steel beams, 8-foot windows, rich Brazilian cherry wood floors, and exposed brick walls. The entryway leads past a desk nook and laundry closet, and into a kitchen with Shaker cabinets, stone counters, and stainless appliances. Across the hall, a dressing room connects the updated bath with the bedroom. Beyond the kitchen breakfast bar, the dining room is big and bright. Pocket doors reveal the even grander living room, which could be converted to a second bedroom. The unit includes central air, one assigned parking space, basement storage, and a shared bike room. CONS No balcony or outdoor space.

Megan McGough, William Raveis, 617-312-4848, MeganMcGough.raveis.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.