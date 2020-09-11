Attleboro woman killed in double stabbing

A 28-year-old woman died and a second person is in the hospital after a double stabbing in Attleboro Friday afternoon, the Bristol district attorney’s office said
Kimberly Duphily of Attleboro was found “bleeding profusely” from an apparent stab wound at 6 Leroy St. at 3:55 p.m., the district attorney’s office said in a press release.
She was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro where she later died.
Police had responded to the scene after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting “a commotion” at 6 Leroy St. , the release said. A second stabbing victim was also found at the home and taken to an area hospital.
Advertisement
The person’s condition was not known Friday night.
The incident is being treated as a homicide, the release said.
It is being investigated by Attleboro police and State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol district attorney’s office. under investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.