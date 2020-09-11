Attleboro woman killed in double stabbing

A 28-year-old woman died and a second person is in the hospital after a double stabbing in Attleboro Friday afternoon, the Bristol district attorney’s office said

Kimberly Duphily of Attleboro was found “bleeding profusely” from an apparent stab wound at 6 Leroy St. at 3:55 p.m., the district attorney’s office said in a press release.

She was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro where she later died.