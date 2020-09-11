Former Rochester priest accused of sexual abuse is removed from ministry

“We are grateful to the victims who had the strength to come forward,” the archdiocese said. “Their courage assisted the Church in seeking justice. We pray for all those affected by this matter.”

John P. Lyons was “dismissed … from the clerical state” and “may no longer function in any capacity as a priest,” the archdiocese said in a statement.

A former Massachusetts priest accused of sexually abusing young boys during the 1970s and 1980s has been defrocked by the Vatican, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston said Friday.

Lyons was ordained in 1955 and removed from public ministry and the pastorate of St. Rose of Lima Church in Rochester in May 2002, the archdiocese said.

Lyons denied the allegations , and three years later he was acquitted in Brockton Superior Court of a charge of child rape.

In that case, a former parishioner at St. Rose of Lima testified that Lyons had molested him from age 8 to 10, with much of the abuse taking place in a church office where he met Lyons for private religious classes on Saturdays, the Associated Press reported.

Lyons’s attorney said then that his client’s appointment book showed Lyons met with the boy only on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and he asked why he had not come forward with the allegations for years after the alleged abuse.

Lyons’s dismissal was announced one day after the archdiocese said the Vatican had defrocked the Rev. James E. Gaudreau after finding him guilty of child abuse in a 2006 case that was reported in 2012.

A spokesman for the archdiocese said that the timing was a coincidence, that the cases were part of two separate appeals processes that happened to be decided recently.

The archdiocese’s Office of Pastoral Support and Outreach offers counseling and other services for survivors of abuse, their families, and parishes that have been affected by abuse. The office can be reached at 617-746-5985.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.