Man charged in death of Jassy Correia texted her friend after allegedly strangling her, prosecutors say

The chilling texts were contained in a legal document filed Wednesday in US District Court in Boston, where the defendant, Louis D. Coleman III, 33, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of kidnapping resulting in death. The charge carries a possible death penalty upon conviction, though prosecutors haven’t said whether they’ll seek it in the Coleman case. He is being held without bail.

The man charged in the death of Jassy Correia, a young mother killed days before her 23rd birthday after leaving a Boston club last year, sent flirtatious texts to another woman while Correia’s body was in his Providence apartment, prosecutors said in a court filing.

According to papers filed by US Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office, Coleman sent texts to Correia’s friend, identified in court records as L.H., on the afternoon of Feb. 24, 2019, less than 12 hours after surveillance footage allegedly captured Coleman carrying Correia’s limp body into his residence.

Coleman, prosecutors said, after “striking out” with L.H. the night before at Venu nightclub, spotted Correia on Tremont Street in the predawn hours of Feb. 24. L.H. and Correia had been at the club earlier that night with friends to celebrate Correia’s birthday.

“Yeah they [L.H.'s brother and friend] had your back,” Coleman texted L.H. shortly before 4 p.m. on the 24th, according the filing. “Anyways bout to catch my flight back to Cali[fornia]. Text you when I’m back in Massachusetts.”

L.H. responded, “You live in Cali? But definitely hit me up and we can meet up.”

Replying with a smiley face emoji, prosecutors said, Coleman texted, “yeah sounds like a plan!”

L.H. later told him, “You were too good to be true lol of course I would meet a guy who doesn’t live here.”

The texts were included as part of the government’s opposition to a motion from Coleman’s attorneys to compel prosecutors to turn over information about Correia’s criminal history, as well as reports and recordings of police interviews with L.H.

The defense had written in that motion that they believe L.H. told authorities her interaction with Coleman at Venu was “typical between club goers," which could be “favorable to [him] because it explains the circumstances of the alleged offense and arguably illustrates the absence of a kidnapping element," prosecutors said.

The government fired back in Wednesday’s filing.

“Texting a person one met at a club to set the stage for a future encounter while one has the dead or dying body of another young woman in one’s residence is anything but an ‘interaction … typical between party goers,’” prosecutors said. “He, of course, was not going to California at all, but instead was going to be occupied in disposing of the victim’s body.”

Coleman’s lawyers hadn’t responded to the government’s filing as of Friday morning.

Four days after Correia’s alleged abduction, her body was found in the trunk of Coleman’s car when he was stopped by Delaware State Police on Interstate 95 near Wilmington. Authorities have said Coleman had a large bandage on the right side of his face when he was taken into custody, and when asked about it, he allegedly replied, “It’s from the girl.”

In Wednesday’s filing, prosecutors wrote that Coleman later “apparently thought better of his earlier statement” and said he cut himself shaving.

And, the government said, contrary to the defense assertion that Coleman had no intent to abduct Correia when he saw her on Tremont, video surveillance footage shows otherwise.

The footage, prosecutors wrote, shows that “after striking out that night with L.H., [Coleman] noticed the victim out on Tremont Street attempting to obtain a ride from an Uber; that he stood and watched what was happening for about 40 seconds; and that he swooped in after the Uber driver had pushed the victim out of his vehicle.”

The defense, prosecutors said, suggested in court papers that the footage showed Coleman was trying to help Correia, who had lost her shoes and been separated from her friends after an argument.

“But appearances are not always what they seem to be, and, as it turns out, the defendant’s offer of ‘help’ was not particularly altruistic,” the government filing said, adding that Coleman “pulled her away from the Uber ... and for the next seven seconds the victim looked over her shoulder in the direction of Tremont Street, apparently looking for something or someone."

Other surveillance cameras, prosecutors wrote, captured “the two as they walked to the defendant’s car. The defendant soon began employing the ‘fireman’s carry’ to transport the victim."

In addition, prosecutors wrote, Coleman’s lawyers alluded to an incident a couple months before Correia’s death, when she was arrested in Atlanta “‘for fighting.’”

The government said “the gist of the defendant’s argument appears to be that the victim, who weighed 119 pounds at the time of the autopsy ... assaulted the defendant, who weighed 200 pounds” when he was booked.

Prosecutors conceded Coleman had injuries to his hands, arms, head, and face at the time of his arrest.

“While this is true, it is also true that these wounds are entirely consistent with the sorts of injuries one would likely sustain when assaulting a young woman fighting for her life,” prosecutors wrote. “And it is further true that the defendant’s injuries pale in comparison to those sustained by the victim, including but not limited to the injuries that caused her death by strangulation.”

Her wounds, authorities said, included “blunt force injury to the head, blunt force injury to the torso, blunt force injury to the upper extremities, and blunt force injury to the neck, the last of which resulted” in strangulation.

Prosecutors said the defense asserted Correia fought with another friend, identified in court filings as Y.M., earlier on the night the killing. But, the government added, witnesses said “Y.M. was the instigator of the physical fighting, statements that are corroborated by surveillance video from that evening.”





