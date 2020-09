The man, who is between 25 and 26-years-old, was stabbed at 49 Temple Place at 8:09 p.m., Officer Kim Tavares said.

Boston police are investigating a stabbing near Downtown Crossing that seriously injured a man Friday night, a spokeswoman said.

He was taken to a local hospital.

The nature of his injuries were not disclosed. His condition was not known.

No arrests have been made, Tavares said.

The incident is being investigated.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.