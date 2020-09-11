Relief from the humidity will continue through the weekend

The low humidity is going to last through the weekend with about a 12-hour exception late Sunday into early Monday.

A cold front swept through the region early Friday morning and pushed the humidity out to sea. As we head through the weekend there will be some subtle changes in the forecast to keep in mind. Dry Canadian air has taken hold and replaced the near-record humidity we saw on Thursday.

I do think Saturday will be the nicest day of the weekend, with the most sunshine, although there will also be some mid-to-late afternoon clouds crossing the sky.

Temperatures will be in the 60s for much of the day, reaching the lower 70s for a couple of hours south of Boston around 2:00 or 3:00 p.m.

It’s partly cloudy and quite cool Saturday night with wonderful sleeping weather. With the exception of downtown Boston, all of us will be around 50 degrees Sunday morning. On Sunday a frontal system does approach the area, bringing some cloudiness, but I think any shower activity will be quite limited and although I’ve gotten some questions about just how wet Sunday will be I think the answer is mainly dry.

The humidity will increase during the afternoon and by Monday morning it will feel slightly sticky again, though not as bad as Thursday. The humidity won’t last, as dryer air comes back in for Monday afternoon and will remain with us for much of the upcoming week.

There is a very small risk of any measurable rain this weekend. NOAA

The northwest flow of air will also help keep predicted Hurricane Paulette well out to sea. This storm presently is southeast of Bermuda and will curve very close to that island Saturday night before making a sharp right-hand turn out to sea. The reason for the turn is because of the position of various pressure systems here in the east and the inability of the storm to make it to the coastline.

Tropical storm Paulette will come close to Bermuda this weekend. NOAA

While I certainly don’t want a major tropical system We could use some tropical moisture. Rainfall continues to be well below average and drought conditions have not changed in the past week. I suspect although temperatures will not be as warm as recent days the lack of rainfall in the forecast is going to exacerbate the already dry situation as we get deeper into fall and start thinking about the winter months.